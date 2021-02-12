Sheriff Wesley Holt said Friday the case stemming from a fatal shooting in Midway on Wednesday will likely go to a Greene County Grand Jury scheduled to convene March 15.
The name of a person of interest to investigators in the shooting death of 60-year-old Steven Wilds was not released Friday by law enforcement.
Wilds was found “deceased from apparent gunshot wounds” Wednesday morning in a home on Warrensburg Road in Midway, a Greene County Sheriff’s Department news release said.
In the subsequent investigation, a person of interest was identified and taken into custody on unrelated charges.
“Charges in connection to the homicide are pending,” the news release said.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is assisting the sheriff’s department with the investigation.