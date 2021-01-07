A 43-year-old Midway man was charged about 1:45 a.m. Thursday by Greeneville police with felony evading arrest, possession of a Schedule VI drug, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving on a revoked license.
A records check showed Denny S. Hensley, of 1250 Little Warrensburg Road, also had active arrest warrants for violation of probation and failure to appear, Officer Jordan Williams said in a report.
Police were running stationary radar on East Andrew Johnson Highway when a car with no headlights on was paced being driven above the speed limit.
A traffic stop was attempted. Hensley made a right-hand turn onto Fairgrounds Circle and “accelerated rapidly” in the car, which went about 150 yards before sliding off the road into a fire hydrant, the report said. The car became stuck in mud off the side of the road.
Hensley “kept trying to spin his way back onto the road,” the report said.
An officer drew his service weapon and told Hensley to show his hands, get out of the car and lay prone on the ground. Hensley complied.
Hensley was handcuffed and told an officer he had marijuana in his pocket. Police found about two grams of marijuana, rolling papers and a pipe.
A records check showed the active arrest warrants and that Hensley’s driver’s license was revoked.
Hensley was also charged with having no proof of vehicle insurance and cited for driving without headlights. He was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in General Sessions Court.