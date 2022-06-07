Vice President Mike Pence was the featured speaker at the Niswonger Foundation’s Summer Leadership Institute for the Scholarship and Leadership Program, according to a press release from the Niswonger Foundation.
He was invited by Scott Niswonger, chairman and founder of the foundation.
“A key part of the Niswonger Scholars’ experience is to ensure they have a clear understanding of their role as productive citizens of our community, state and nation," Niswonger stated. "We introduce them to great thinkers, individuals who are willing to step up into the most challenging leadership roles. Certainly, Vice President Mike Pence is a great example for them to follow.”
In his introduction, Niswonger commented about what a great honor it was to welcome the 48th Vice President to Greeneville. Among his comments, he stated that Pence had a “front row seat to the American Dream,” with a grandfather who immigrated to the United States at 17 years of age and settled in the Midwest.
“The future vice president watched his parents, Edward and Nancy Pence, build everything that matters – a family, a business and a good name," Niswonger said. “Along with his six siblings, he was raised to believe in the importance of hard work, faith, and family."
Pence greeted the Niswonger Scholars by stating that they are the “rising generation of Tennessee leaders.” He commended them for taking part in a program designed to raise up strong leaders for Northeast Tennessee, and the fact that they were selected for their “character, keen intellect, and commitment to their communities.”
Pence described himself as, first, a Christian; then, as a conservative and then a Republican, in that order, the release said.
Restating the theme for the Summer Leadership Institute, he said that it was important to understand what it means to be an American and to learn about the United States Constitution. He encouraged them to learn how government works, and to appreciate the sacrifices made by generations of military veterans to keep America free.
Regardless of the path taken to be strong leaders, Pence encouraged the students to be “men and women of integrity.” He reminded them that “integrity is doing the right thing even when no one else is looking, and even when it is hard.”
According to the release, his strong encouragement was to study the U.S. Constitution, particularly the preamble, and he assured them that if they will let the Constitution be their guide, they will never go astray and will provide the leadership that Tennessee – and America – needs.
He shared three areas of advice for the scholars to remember to have a successful future:
- Remember that character is destiny. Adversity does not create character – it reveals character. Take time for faith, devotion, and prayer;
- Study the principles of American freedom. Our freedom is, always, just one generation away from extinction: and
- Have fun. That is a freedom. Winners have fun.
A time of “question and answer“ allowed the scholars to get a more in-depth and personal look at Pence’s life and values, the release said. The scholars learned more about his family, his best memories, how he “unwinds,” and his adult and childhood heroes.
Throughout the discussion, faith and family were foremost in his comments. When asked how he deals with criticism, he stated that he prays. “It is hard to stay mad at someone you pray for.” He paraphrased C.S. Lewis, “my prayers may not change God, but prayer changes me.”
Niswonger Foundation President and CEO, Dr. Nancy Dishner reflected on the visit by sharing what an honor it was to have a leader of such national prominence in front of the Niswonger Scholars.
“On reflection, our scholars discussed how they appreciated his candor and sincerity. We were all impressed by his openness and his willingness to share his life and faith.” She further stated, “Personally, I felt his sincere character and strength. He was inspirational to me.”
Established in 2001, the Niswonger Foundation has a mission “To create opportunities for individual and community growth through education and other sustainable projects.” In addition to the Scholarship and Leadership program, the Niswonger Foundation supports educational programs across Tennessee, with a focus on Northeast Tennessee school districts. With the motto of “Learn-Earn-Return,” the programs of the Foundation are supported by charitable donations, grant funding and personal contributions from Scott Niswonger.
Detailed information regarding all educational programs of the Niswonger Foundation, can be found at: www.niswongerfoundation.org