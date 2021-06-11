A Bulls Gap man characterized by law enforcement as a major methamphetamine distributor in Greene and Hawkins counties entered a guilty plea Thursday in U.S. District Court in Greeneville to conspiracy to distribute 50 grams or more of meth.
Michael Chad Myers, 39, also known as “Milk Man,” will be sentenced Sept. 24 by U.S. District Court Judge Clifton L. Corker.
Myers must serve a 10-year prison sentence, along with a court-imposed term of supervised release, according to a plea agreement with the government.
Myers, of 2600 Gap Creek Road, was the subject of an investigation that began in late 2018 by the 3rd Judicial District Drug Task Force and FBI. Several meth trafficking associates were also part of the investigation.
During the course of the investigation, a confidential informant purchased methamphetamine from Myers at his Bulls Gap home eight times between December 2018 and July 2019, court documents state.
In six of the controlled buys, “the exchange took place in Myers’ bedroom where he kept the methamphetamine in a dresser drawer,” the plea document states.
On at least one occasion, a pistol was seen in the same drawer.
On June 26, 2019, a search warrant was executed at the Gap Creek Road address just inside the Greene County line. Two grams of meth, a loaded pistol and drug paraphernalia were found. Myers was not present when the warrant was executed.
Myers was charged with possession of a Schedule II drug for resale, maintaining a dwelling for the use of controlled substances, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia with intent to distribute.
Myers was free on bond after the June 2019 arrest and continued to sell methamphetamine, according to the plea document.
A second search warrant was executed on Aug. 20, 2019. Authorities found more than 2.3 pounds of meth and $4,067 in Myers’ bedroom closet, information in the plea agreement said.
Myers was charged after the second search warrant with possession of a Schedule II drug for resale, possession of drug paraphernalia with intent to distribute and maintaining a dwelling for drug use, sales and storage.
Meth found in the house “was packaged in baggies intended to be distributed to (his) customers,” a DTF agent’s report said.
“(Myers) was selling, storing and using illegal drugs inside the residence,” another report said.
The Greene County Sheriff’s Department and Hawkins County Sheriff’s Department assisted the DTF and FBI.
After Myers’ August 2019 arrest, Sheriff Wesley Holt complimented the work of narcotics unit officers from both counties during the time-consuming investigation.
“These officers put in long, tiresome hours. Investigations of this nature take a lot of time and effort by the dedicated officers of the Drug Task Force,” Holt said.
The plea agreement signed April 23 specifies a federal prison sentence of 121 months. It includes consent to a sentencing enhancement for possession of a firearm, with no enhancement on the maintaining a dwelling charges.
Myers also agreed to pay a “special assessment” in the case prior to sentencing. Conviction on the meth distribution conspiracy charge carried a maximum fine of $10 million.
Myers was not indicted by a grand jury. He entered a plea by information in admitting to the meth sale conspiracy offense.
Assistant U.S. Attorney J. Christian Lampe represents the government in the case. Myers’ lawyer, Jonathan S. Cave, declined comment Thursday.
Myers remains held in the Greene County Detention Center pending sentencing.