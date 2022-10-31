As computer technology becomes more prevalent throughout our society, it is imperative to know the risks that one assumes when creating and using an email account for either personal or professional purposes. While email provides a free, rapid way by which we can communicate with colleagues, vendors, family members, and friends, it also includes some challenges that need to be considered by computer users.
At a time when cybercrimes are growing at an alarming rate, email can be used to gain access to information that can be used to assume the identity of an individual. Phishing is the act of attempting to wrongfully gain information from someone while posing as a person or organization with whom the recipient might have an established relationship built on trust. For example, an email might look like it originated from your bank. It might even include your bank’s logo and other information. However, the email could have been sent from someone who only wants to trick you into providing banking information and account credentials that would allow them access to your money. This type of cybercrime is growing in sophistication and in complexity. It can be very difficult to ascertain which emails are valid and which are phishing attempts.
Here are some tips to avoid becoming another statistic in the growing number of identify theft crimes:
- Trust your instincts. Upon receipt of an email message, read it thoroughly. If something seems or feels “off” or odd, stop and consult someone who is well-versed in information technology or simply delete the email and move on.
- Slow down and think before you click. Never open an attachment before you have determined the sender of the email. Such action could result in malicious software being installed on your computer without your knowledge or approval. The malware could then operate in the background and create various security threats to you and your family. Do not click on any links contained in an email of which you are unsure.
- Read each new email twice, and then read it again. Phishing emails are notorious for typographical errors, poor punctuation, and other grammatical mistakes. Sometimes a phishing email will be obvious when you closely examine the sender’s email address. For example, if American Express sends you an email, you can rest assured that the email address will look official and will come from an address ending in something like @americanexpress.com. If the sender’s email address looks suspicious, you are more than likely the target of a phishing email.
- Reputable financial organizations, companies, and businesses will never ask you to reveal PII (personally identifiable information) via email. Never share account information, passwords, or any other information via email with an organization that requests it in that format. If you are banking with an entity that does ask you for personal information via email, take my advice and change banks today! The same goes for credit card companies, insurance companies, and other organizations with whom you interact. The same advice included in this bullet also pertains to phone calls requesting such information. Never provide information if they call you. If you feel you need to provide this information, hang up and call the customer service number on the back of your credit card or statement. Be overly cautious about what information you share and with whom. This practice alone could save you the heartache of identify theft and/or stolen funds.
- Pay attention to links and web addresses. Anytime you are interacting with a web site with the intention of shopping or entering any PII and/or financial information, make sure the web site address begins with HTTPS. The “S” is super important, because that indicates that you are on a “secure” website. You might also notice a lock symbol in the browser’s address bar. An example of a secure website is https://www.chase.com, which is the official website for Chase Manhattan Bank. While the presence of the “s” in the address does not give you 100% assurance of confidentiality or security, at least you can be assured that the organization has made attempts to keep your identity and your information secure.
Let’s face it. Life gets busy and stressful. If we are not careful, we can find ourselves aimlessly scrolling through our email inboxes without putting in the necessary work to make sure we are not falling victims to scams including phishing. In my business, we often say that the most complicated computer issues are between the keyboard and the chair. There is simply no substitute for an astute user who pays attention to the details and who interacts with all technology devices in a methodical, cautious manner. Don’t let yourself fall into the phishing trap. But, if you do, stop using your computer immediately. Take it offline by disabling Internet access on the device or turning it off completely before taking it to a technology expert who can conduct a thorough analysis of the system and clean up any malicious code that could have been planted there without your knowledge.
The next article in this series will focus on common cyber scams directed toward senior citizens.