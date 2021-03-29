Amid the economic uncertainty following the arrival of COVID-19 in the United States and locally, Miller Industries made a major investment in its long-term operations to increase fabrication capacity in Greene County.
General Manager of the towing equipment manufacturer’s local operations Bill Couch explained on Saturday during an open house event at the recently upgraded 515 Bohannon Ave. plant how the investment of $10 million to create a state-of-the-art fabrication facility helped save and create more jobs.
“Last year when the COVID situation in the U.S. first started and there were still so many unknowns, cities and states were shut down, and people stopped driving, and since cars weren’t moving, our business got stagnant all at once,” Couch said.
With fewer people driving, and therefore fewer breakdowns and fewer tow trucks being called to pick those vehicles up, Couch said towing companies were facing the same unknowns and dried up business and opting to repair existing equipment rather than buy something new.
“We had a backlog, but we chose to preserve that and do an eight-week furlough in order to not lay anybody off,” Couch said.
During that time, Couch said he met with other company leadership including the vice president about the space in the Bohannon Avenue plant, what could be done with it and how it could benefit both the company and Greene County.
“Up to this point we have bought our fabricated components from outside vendors, and we still have those partnerships, but we felt like we could put enough equipment in here and have the capacity to bring about 20% of outside fabricating in house,” Couch said. “It allowed us to keep our workforce during the uncertainty of last year and start hiring.”
Special Projects Manager Jake Bowers told The Sun in 2019, when Miller Industries announced the completion of an expansion at its Campbell Drive facility, that Greeneville has been considered the “flex plant.”
“Over the years, we’ve built several different product lines, depending on what’s needed in the industry. That makes us more valuable to the company and to the product lines. If one of our other facilities has lots of orders, we can shift gears and help one of our other facilities,” Bowers said at the time.
The purchase in 2017 of the Bohannon Avenue facility, which was being rented by the company, was a part of the expansion completed in 2019.
Now, Couch said that local operations are even better positioned to adapt as necessary, including to economic challenges like those presented by the pandemic.
According to Greene County Partnership President Jeff Taylor, the company re-enginneered its business model locally in about six weeks to turn the former Kaydon building into a modern fabrication facility, and providing the funding for the extensive work was a joint venture between many organizations at the state and local level.
Now, many of the finishing components such as tool boxes installed to the tow trucks are made on Bohannon Avenue, with that plant serving as the finishing end of operations, while business continues at the Campbell Drive plant, as well.
Couch said the upgrades mean higher-wage skilled-labor jobs, and that all employees of Miller’s other plant on Campbell Drive were offered the opportunity to be trained for these new jobs.
Longtime Miller Industries employee Brit See took that opportunity, he said, and went from painting at the Campbell Drive plant to writing programs for the various machines on Bohannon Avenue.
“Not that many companies would give you the opportunity to do something you haven’t done in 20 years and send you to school to do it,” See said.
He said he worked in manual machining right out of high school but switched to painting. At the time, he said, the money was in paint work, but “now the tables have turned."
“I’m proud to be a part of what Miller has put together here, and I’m grateful for the career opportunities I’ve had,” See said.
The company has hired recently at both plants, and Couch said it will continue hiring incrementally over the next few years.
Miller Industries, which also has facilities in France and Germany, established its Greeneville operations in 1997 and currently employs 150 people locally.