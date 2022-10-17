As someone who has worked in the technology field for nearly 40 years, I attempt to stay on top of developing trends pertaining to cybersecurity and data protection. The pace at which technological innovations are trending continues to accelerate at a rate I have never experienced. With such speed and advancements come many challenges related to protecting personal data and information that can be used by cybercriminals. This article is the first in a series that will be focused on how people can protect themselves and their families from the harm that can come from identity theft and other cybercrimes.
There are three pieces of information about an individual that are most often used in identity theft schemes. A person’s full, legal name along with their date of birth and Social Security number can pave the way for someone to assume the identity of the person and begin interacting and doing business as them. It is easy to obtain the first two with a quick Google search. The information that is a bit more difficult to obtain is one’s Social Security number.
Babies born in the United States today usually have an application for a Social Security number submitted on their behalf prior to departing the hospital. The number is associated with an individual throughout their lifetime and is typically used in association with payroll, loan processing, and other critical life events. The number is unique and serves as the primary identifying number for each person.
It is never advisable to carry your official Social Security card in your wallet or purse. Your card should be locked in a safe location along with all your other important paperwork such as property deeds, insurance policies, and birth certificates. You should only share it with organizations that have a legal “need and right” to use it. Never be willing to give it to anyone or to any entity without first understanding why it is being requested and how it will be used.
When I complete paperwork such as forms in a medical office, I never include my Social Security number. To date, I have never been called back to the desk to inquire as to why I did not complete that portion of the form. Any occurrence of your Social Security number automatically increases your risk for identify theft. It is imperative that you know where your SSN is at all times and which entities have access to it.
The next article in this series will focus on email scams and attempts to phish for information. Future topics will include digital citizenship and trending cybercrimes.