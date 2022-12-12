I often find myself being thankful that we raised our children long before TikTok came along. When our sons were teenagers, Instant Messenger or IM was becoming quite popular. That presented a few challenges but none like parents face today.
As parents, my husband and I developed a set of rules that helped us guide our teenagers as they waded into the digital and cyber waters. We basically had two strategies: 1) the computer was only used in the family room and in the presence of a supervising adult and 2) we advised our sons that we had and would exercise the right to sit down at the computer and take over the keyboard at any time.
Today’s digital environment is very different and much more complicated for parents and guardians. This week’s article is intended to provide some practical tips and resources to help adults understand how to keep children safe and secure.
1. There is no substitute for a supervising adult. Today, most children have a personal computing device by the time they enter their teenage years. Just as children need guidance to learn how to manage their physical space, they need perhaps even more focus on their cyber activities to make sure they are protected from dangers like catfishing (the deceptive act of creating a fictional persona or identity that is often used to lure children and others into risky and sometimes criminal activity.) The best way to protect children from cyber predators is to make sure a trustworthy adult is always monitoring all online content and activity. Children should not be permitted to use an Internet-connected device in their bedroom or other unsupervised area of the home.
2. Cyberbullying prevention begins in the home. Many parents with good intentions talk with their children about the importance of being a good friend and citizen. In today’s landscape, it is just as important to also teach children about how to be good digital citizens. Using digital devices and social media to bully another individual is particularly troubling because the offender has an opportunity to hide behind a screen oftentimes using a fake account. Because one post can quickly be perpetuated by others in the form of sharing, re-posting, or taking screenshots for offline use, cyberbullying has a propensity to spread rapidly and can quickly become so pervasive that it is impossible to control at all. At a time when children and young adults are already dealing with a complex world, becoming the victim of a vicious cyber-attack can cause great mental and emotional distress.
3. Personal information should remain personal. It does not take long while browsing any social media feed to learn that people share far too much personal information. Children should learn at a very early age not to share their PII (personally identifiable information) including addresses, phone numbers, and other information that could put them at harm if made available to the wrong person. Teach children to never post when they are in a heightened emotional state. Posting online when angry, hurt, or disgruntled can often result in deep regret. Once posted, information can never be fully eradicated on the World Wide Web due to the nature of the online environment. Even if reconsideration results in a post being removed or altered, there is never a guarantee that the original post does not still exist and could be used for harm in the future.
4. Inappropriate content can be harmful. Prevent it when possible. Even an innocent Google search can result in images and information that is not appropriate for children under the age of eighteen. There are some strategies that parents can use to prevent children from seeing content that is not appropriate for their consumption.
a. Parental control software is one method. There are many fee-based services to help limit access to certain times, block inappropriate content, and notify parents of concerning behavior or activity. Norton Parental Control is one such solution. There are many from which to choose.
b. Use child-friendly search engines. Instead of using the standard Google search platform, create a shortcut for your child to use https://scholar.google.com/ or point them to https://www.sweetsearch.com/ or to https://www.kiddle.co/.
A free, reliable source for great information is Common Sense Media. The website address is https://www.commonsensemedia.org/. A special site area exists just for parents and provides age-appropriate guidance for children from age 2 to 18. Topics include screen time, social media, cellphones, and online safety. Online safety courses are available and are free of charge. Parents can explore the software their children use at school and can evaluate the games they play and movies they want to watch.
Parenting was already hard enough without the challenges the present, digital age presents. However, if parents are informed, educated, and engaged with their children, the digital citizenship skills learned will become lifelong habits that will make the entire cyber world safer for everyone involved.
The next article in this series will emphasize the importance of a password and will emphasize the fact that the most important tool in the cybersecurity skillset sits between the chair and the keyboard.