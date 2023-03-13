At a time when cybercrime is rampant and identify theft is far too common, there is a simple task that can quickly and easily mitigate the risk associated with online activity. A strong password is the best way to protect yourself from harm while continuing to use the Internet and all its capabilities in both your personal and professional life.
Having worked in the technology field for forty years, I have seen password recommendations and strategies change over time. At one time, we believed the best defense to be a complex password comprised of both upper- and lower-case letters as well as special characters. For several years, we were not as concerned with password length as much as we were with password strength. In recent years, that has changed. One of the challenges with a complex password is that it can be difficult for the user to remember. This can result in the password being written down subject to discovery and/or improper access.
Today, most IT (Information Technology) professionals will agree that a longer password known as a passphrase that has significance and can be easily remembered by the user is a much better strategy to ensure account credentials are secure. In addition to being easy for the user to remember, a strong passphrase is at least 15 characters in length and could be 100 characters or more. One example of a strong passphrase is “ilovegoingtodisneyworld.” There are no capital letters, no special characters, nor any spaces. However, one trusted security website analysis indicates that it would take an automated tool approximately 2 hundred trillion years to hack. In contrast, the same analysis of the password “Mew021988” returns an approximate hacking estimate of only 42 minutes.
Treat your passwords just like you would the keys to your home. Do not write them down or share them. Anything that takes place on any computing device authenticated with your username and password would highly likely be attributed to you and could lead to personal consequences including legal implications.
If you find yourself trying to remember a plethora of passwords for the various web sites and apps you rely upon, consider a password keeper. LastPass is one example and offers a free solution. There are others that you might want to consider. I always recommend consulting an IT professional to inquire about what they use for personal password management.
Resist the temptation to use the same password for everything. While it might seem easier to manage, it increases the risk associated with identify theft and other cybercrimes. Consider establishing an email account that you only use for retail purposes. If you are like me, you really want to receive those Bath & Body Works coupons; however, you should not use your primary email account for that and other retail purposes. When you do forget your password, you can then use your special email account to reset it usually by clicking on the “forgot my password” link on most retail sites.
Passwords are important. Make sure you choose yours carefully and protect it as you would any other piece of valuable private property. Cybercriminals work hard to compromise your accounts and gain access to your information. Do not do anything to make it easy for them to take your hard-earned money or assume your identity.