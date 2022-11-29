Technology can make life so much easier and can streamline personal business activities including banking, shopping, medical/health management, and other important tasks that once almost always required significant effort to accomplish. Many senior citizens are among adopters of online tools and resources for many reasons. Paying bills online is so much easier and cost effective than mailing them or paying them in person. Online banking has opened so many opportunities for the elderly who might have limited physical mobility and/or transportation. These are just two of many examples that indicate that technology and online applications have broadened opportunities for older Americans.
However, such flexibility and convenience does not come without risks and costs. The number of senior citizens who are targeted by cybercriminals is growing substantially. Many tactics are used to trick them into believing that requests for information or funds are legitimate and time sensitive. The FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center reports that people 60 and older are particularly vulnerable to elder financial exploitation or EFE. So how can senior citizens guard themselves against such criminal activities and protect their assets and identity? The following list outlines some of the most common scams and some ways to protect against them.
- Medicaid or Medicare fraud: There are many ways in which this information can be used for harm. For example, unnecessary or undelivered services can be charged against a person’s insurance coverage. Never give your personal information including Medicaid or Medicare details to anyone over the phone unless you are certain that the person asking for the information has a valid need to know. To be sure you are speaking with your medical provider, tell them you will hang up and call them back to provide the requested information. Make sure you use the contact information that you have for your provider and do not use the information provided by the original caller. This one step could quickly shut down an attempt to fraudulently use your coverage.
- Some criminals target and take advantage of the elderly population by convincing them that a family member is in danger or trouble and needs their immediate financial assistance. Callers can be convincing oftentimes telling the person on the phone that their grandchild or child has been arrested and they will be released if funds are quickly provided. Slow down and think before providing any information to such a caller. Ask for their contact information including their name, phone number, company name, and title. If they are reluctant to give you that information or refuse to do so, it is very likely that you are being targeted by a criminal. Hang up and report the phone call to your local law enforcement agency. Giving them as much information as possible will help them prevent the same thing from happening to others, so take good notes during the phone conversation.
- Get rich quick schemes often sound too good to be true because they are. Sometimes senior citizens will be approached and asked to invest in a new venture with limited opportunities and a tight timeline. Such communications can present in emails, phone calls, or U.S. correspondence. Before engaging any further, consult with a trusted family member or your financial advisor or banker. You worked hard for your savings. Be sure you protect it by always being cautious when asked to invest or loan money for a high return.
- A particularly cruel and deceptive strategy used by some criminals involves confidence or romance fraud. These villains trick seniors into believing they have a trust-based relationship established. They could either immediately pose as someone the senior trusts or are sometimes willing to spend countless hours winning them over via online dating sites, instant messaging tools, or other methods. Once the trust is established, the seniors are sometimes asked to provide money for expensive gifts, alleged medical expenses, or send gift cards via electronic transport. Be extremely cautious when interacting with anyone in an online-only relationship. If you are unsure, consult a trusted friend, family member, or law enforcement officer. Always be skeptical when you are asked for personal information including your full name, address, social security number, date of birth, etc. Be equally cautious when asked to provide insurance information. Criminals count on you giving out this information, and doing so makes their goal of gaining access to your finances so much easier. Make it difficult for anyone to know your personal information. This single action will protect you from falling victim so many times.
While this article focused on protecting the elderly population, the next article in this series will provide some important information and suggestions on how to protect young children and teenagers. Cybercriminals often target those whom they believe to be most vulnerable. It is important for parents, grandparents, and guardians to be aware of trends and risks.