Longtime local bank executive and community leader Sam Miller is being remembered as a great boss and a devoted public servant.
Miller passed away Jan. 7 at age 79. Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service is in charge of arrangements.
Miller was president of Consumer Credit Union (CCU) for more than 30 years and served in a number of community leadership roles.
They include former chairman of the Greene County Partnership and member of the Board of Directors of the Greeneville Light & Power System for 31 years.
Miller was serving as secretary of the GLPS board when he decided not to seek reappointment at the end of his term in 2022.
"He was a great board member, and I learned a lot from him," said Bill Carroll, who retired in 2020 after 30 years as GLPS General Manager.
Carroll recalled that Miller once told him "I know how to be a good board member because I work for a board."
Chuck Bowlin, former operations manager and current general manager of GLPS, described Miller as helpful and a good servant.
"Sam was always a faithful board member and was willing to speak his mind,” Bowlin recalled.
Representatives of CCU have a number of fond memories of Miller.
One that will always be fond to Mandy Kilday is related to Miller’s love of University of Tennessee football.
“One of Sam’s requirements from his staff at CCU Headquarters in Greeneville was during UT football season,” said Kilday, who was CCU senior vice president for business development for years and succeeded Miller when he retired Dec. 31, 2019.
“Without fail every Friday, we were to wear orange and gather in the lobby before opening. We all sang, clapped and some even choreographed dance routines to ‘Rocky Top.’ We played the song over and over until we opened the doors at 9 a.m. to our members,” Miller said. “Sam proudly clapped, sang, and clogged to Rocky Top in CCU’s lobby football season after football season!”
Marcia Whaley said, “Sam Miller will be missed. About 20 years ago I was privileged to join a group of 10 men on the CCU Board of Directors. I soon learned the dedication and integrity of this fine group. As an educator at that time, I was eager to learn what it was all about, and that I did.
“Sam was a great leader and friend as well. I have always been proud to be a part of CCU in this capacity. Sam was knowledgeable, determined, and always respectful. I loved his sense of humor and his goal to make CCU one of the top credit unions in the state.
“He will always be in our hearts. Thank you, Sam, for your friendship, your trust in me and allowing me to have the opportunity to serve.”
Kilday added, when asked if they had a story about Sam, many employees said, “The Red Bird Story.”
“Sam opened the front door one morning and found a dead red bird that had flown into the glass. He walked into the lobby with the bird cupped in his hands and told the employees, ‘This poor little red bird gave up its life trying to get into the credit union.’ After that, we got him a beanie baby red bird that he displayed in his office.
“Sam loved to tell the red bird story over the years. He often told it at employee Christmas parties. The employees would sing a version of ‘The Twelve Days of Christmas’ that changed the words to things credit union related. The first day of Christmas was always Sam’s verse, and he always sang ‘on the first day of Christmas my credit union gave to me, a red bird in a pear tree.'”
Miller joined Consumer Credit Union as president in February 1989. Under his leadership, the credit union increased its assets from approximately $23 million to more than $470 million.
W.T. Daniels, former Greeneville alderman and mayor and former chairman of the GLPS board, said he and Miller entered public service at around the same time.
"Sam was a good friend," Daniels said. "He did his part when it came to public service," especially for Greeneville Light & Power, the Chamber of Commerce, and economic development.
Daniels also remembered Miller as a good guy. "He loved this community, he stood up for this community, and he wanted what was best for Greeneville and Greene County."
In addition to CCU, GLPS and the Greene County Partnership, Miller was involved in The Greene County Heritage Trust, Takoma Hospital Foundation board from 2005 to 2009, the board of directors for the Tennessee Credit Union League from 1999 to 2000, and the Walters State Community College Foundation board from 2009 to 2010.
He also was a board member for GreeneLeaf, the education foundation for Greene County Schools, and was recognized as a lifetime member of the Tennessee Society of Certified Public Accountants.
He was a member of the Kiwanis Club of Greeneville and was named by the Greeneville Sun’s People’s Choice Awards as Best Bank Executive in 2012 and 2013.
Miller’s obituary ran in the Jan. 11 edition of The Sun. Services are scheduled for next week. Details can be viewed at this link: https://www.legacy.com/us/obituaries/greenevillesun/name/sam-miller-obituary?id=38614125 .