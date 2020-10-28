A yellow mini-bus and property inside was stolen between 3 and and 5:10 p.m. Monday from the parking lot of the Marathon convenience store, 3685 Erwin Highway, Afton.
The Jonesborough man who owns the bus told sheriff’s Sgt. Anthony Pruitt that he parked it in front of the convenience store and left with a friend. The bus was gone when he returned. The keys were under the front seat.
The cashier told the owner she did not see anyone take the vehicle, but a customer said a man in the store “had showed interest in it after he bought something and left on foot,” the report said.
A photo was taken of the time on the suspect’s store receipt. A security video will be provided to deputies.
The victim said the bus was full of items he sells at flea markets.
Stolen with the bus were collectible silver coins, tin toy cars, a saxophone, hand and power tools and old photographs.
The 1991 Chevrolet mini-bus is valued at $5,000. The contents have a combined worth of $6,500.