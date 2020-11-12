Work should begin this fall on a miniature golf course on East Andrew Johnson Highway near the intersection of Route 107, the property owners told members of the Tusculum Planning Commission Tuesday night.
The Tusculum Board of Zoning Appeals, meeting briefly before the planning commission convened, granted a 20-foot front yard setback variance for the planned 18-hole miniature golf course at 4555 E. Andrew Johnson Highway owned by Thomas and Sherie Zilz Everhart.
There is ample property footage to allow the variance, city Recorder John Lamb said.
The owners plan to begin landscaping and other site work this month, with a projected opening date set for spring 2021. Sherie Everhart said the COVID-19 pandemic has delayed opening of the miniature golf course, to be known as Pioneer Mini Golf.
The golf course will include a concession building that will sell tickets and snacks and will have rest rooms. It will be located on about six-tenths of an acre of land near the intersection.
“We hope to open in the spring,” Sherie Everhart said.
ANNEXATION REQUEST
In other business, a request for annexation by the City of Tusculum for a property at 110 Lake Drive was tabled until the planning commission receives guidance on the proper procedure for annexing the property.
The 13.16-acre Roger and Patricia Gaskins property on Lake Drive has been the subject of annexation requests and legal action in the past.
The property owners had thought they were within city limits, but learned in 2015 it is actually considered to be in Greeneville, although there are no roads connecting it to the town.
Maps kept by the city showed the property to be in Tusculum, but they were incorrect, according to 2015 planning commission discussions.
The board directed the First Tennessee Development District to consult with the University of Tennessee Municipal Technical Advisory Service to determine the process for annexation for the specific property in question, along with doing research updating urban growth areas for Tusculum and Greeneville.
Tuesday night, Mayor Alan Corley said Greeneville does not oppose annexation of the property by Tusculum, but the holdup is because the property is within an “urban growth boundary” established about 25 years ago.
It used to be much easier for municipalities to annex properties, but state law now requires the property owner to request annexation, Corley said.
“Greeneville cannot annex it. The only way we can annex it is the Urban Growth Boundary Committee has to get together and allow us to annex it,” Corley said.
The committee has not met in years, and it is unclear which members are still available “so we have to figure out the proper way to do it,” Corley said.
State Rep. David Hawk was asked to speak with officials in Nashville to get information on proper procedure, Corley said.
City Planner Erica Malpass is also looking into the annexation request.
“If you don’t know who the members of the committee were, you can establish a committee, but we don’t know who those members will be,” she said.
Corley said Hawk may be able to provide some answers.
“It just makes sense it should be in Tusculum,” he said.
PLANNING GRANT UPDATE
In other business, Malpass said a virtual meeting this week with state officials should shed some light on when the city can implement a Tennessee Department of Transportation Community Transportation Planning Grant.
The grant will to be used to promote traffic and pedestrian safety in Tusculum.
The safety-oriented mobility grant, approved in May by TDOT, will provide up to $125,000 to pay for a master plan to study city needs like additional sidewalks and crosswalks.
“(The meeting) is just going to be listening to what the next step is,” Malpass told planning commission members. “We will have a better understanding of what we are going to get from it and when a public meeting will be held.”
The TDOT Community Transportation Planning Grant was submitted as a joint venture by the city and Tusculum University. It requires a 10 percent local match.
Pedestrian safety and more efficient traffic control are two topics regularly raised by residents, and applying for the TDOT grant was suggested as a means to find solutions. The planning process will address projected needs in those areas, with the goal of creating a Community Mobility Plan.