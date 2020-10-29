A flash flood watch for Greene County was lifted Thursday morning by the according to the National Weather Service.
The heaviest rain from Tropical Storm Zeta passed through the area by 11 a.m. Some flooding was reported on Carpenters Chapel Roads in Mosheim. The Greene County Highway Department reported a tree down on Cocke County Road.
Up to about 2 inches of rain fell in some areas.
Thursday remains breezy, with a southeast wind of 10 to 15 miles per hour, becoming east at 20 to 25 mph.
The high temperature is forecast at 76 degrees. Showers are likely Thursday night, mainly between 11 p.m. to 1 a.m. Friday.
There will be increasing clouds, with a low around 47 degrees. West wind will be at 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation Thursday night is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch are possible.
The Greene County Office of Emergency Management continues to monitor flood-prone areas in the county.