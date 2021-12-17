The Greene County Firewood Ministry has already been hard at work as colder weather begins to move into Greene County.
The organization began its yearly operations in October and will continue splitting and delivering wood until April.
Greene County Firewood Ministry President David Andrew says the volunteer organization is showing no signs of slowing down as it goes into its 13th year of operation.
“To date since October we have already delivered probably about 650 loads of wood so far, so I would expect that by the time we finish in April we will exceed 1,500 loads,” Andrew said. “We haven’t delivered less than 1,500 loads in any of the last three years.”
The nonprofit organization functions as a companion ministry to the Coal Fund, which is administered by Greeneville-Greene County Community Ministries. The two ministries work together directly to provide heating for those who cannot afford it, whatever their heating source may be.
“We are still partnered with Greeneville-Greene County Community Ministries. They do the communication with those who qualify and tell us where we need to deliver the wood. That way all we have to worry about is getting wood split and getting it where it needs to go,” Andrew said.
From October to April, volunteers travel to pick up wood, bring it to the ministry’s base of operations at the corner of Bernard Avenue and Church Street, cut and split it and then deliver it to homes across the county.
“Our wood supply has been pretty good this year, and we have a pretty good supply out there ready to pick up that we need to go get and split,” Andrew said.
That process of splitting and piling wood has gotten an upgrade recently, according to Andrew.
“We have been investing in upgrading our equipment over the last couple years,” Andrew said.
The ministry has mechanized some of the process of transporting wood to and from splitters. Mechanized conveyers have been put in place to help speed the process of getting split wood from the splitters to wood piles.
According to Andrew, the ministry has been able to make improvements like this through donations from churches and individuals.
However, while all those in need are being served right now, the ministry is always in need of volunteers.
“I would tell you that you can never have enough volunteers. We are managing to keep up right now, but we could always use more help. We could use people to run splitters and load wood,” Andrew said. “We also need people with trucks and trailers to help run our deliveries.”
Andrew says that while the ministry members are grateful for the support they have received, they are still struggling to receive a consistent meal schedule due to how the COVID-19 pandemic affected churches.
Prior to the pandemic, a local church would provide a lunch for those volunteering at the ministry each Saturday of operation. However, as the pandemic shut down many churches, those meals went away and have come back only sporadically so far.
“Churches were providing meals on Saturdays for our volunteers, but not many have come back due to Covid. First Presbyterian is going to be serving us one Saturday a month through January, February, March and April, and Asbury and Trinity United Methodist have committed to serve us a few times, as well,” Andrew said. “However, other than those we do not have any other meals scheduled with any other churches. So we are anxiously awaiting a more open church environment so they will be comfortable providing Saturday lunches.”
The Greene County Firewood Ministry members work on Saturdays from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. They also may work occasionally during the week.
“We may work two or three mornings during the week for three hours on each of the days. Usually on Monday and Thursday, and maybe sometimes we will throw in another day,” Andrew said.
However, the best way for volunteers to get involved is to simply show up at the Wood Ministry on a Saturday while work is being done.
“Anybody interested can give me a call or just show up at the lot any Saturday through the end of April and say, ‘How can I help?’” Andrew said.
Andrew can be reached at 423-552-3501. Those in need of firewood should contact Greeneville-Greene County Community Ministries at 423-638-1667.