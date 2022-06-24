After 12 years of operation at the corner of Bernard Avenue and East Church Street near downtown Greeneville, the Greene County Firewood Ministry recently moved locations.
The Firewood Ministry is now located near the corner of North Rufe Taylor Road and Old Stage Road, on a concrete pad behind a building that most recently housed Greeneville Castings, and was the home of Doehler-Jarvis before that.
The nonprofit organization functions as a companion ministry to the Coal Fund, which is administered by Greeneville-Greene County Community Ministries. The two ministries work together directly to provide heating for those who cannot afford it, whatever their heating source may be.
According to Greene County Firewood Ministry President David Andrew, the volunteer-driven ministry delivered about 1,730 loads of firewood to people in need in the county in the winter of 2021-2022, after delivering roughly 1,780 loads of wood in the winter of 2020-2021.
Andrew says the ministry’s move began in mid-December 2021, but was not fully completed until the end of February.
“The owner of the former facility was talking to a prospective buyer, so because of that we went ahead and began our move so that we did not interfere with talks with the buyer if we were still there,” Andrew said.
The former property, owned by Larry Jones, was used by the Firewood Ministry rent-free since 2009, the ministry’s second year in action.
“Larry Jones was a huge supporter and allowed us to use that property for about 12 years. We owe him a big thank-you for allowing us to use that location rent free,” Andrew said.
The new location of the Firewood Ministry is also being provided rent-free by C&C Millwright and the company’s President and CEO, Jerry Fortner.
“They have graciously offered use the use of that facility. We are welcome to stay as long as they don’t need it for something else,” Andrew said. “Jerry Fortner has been a huge supporter of the Firewood Ministry since day one.”
According to Andrew, Fortner and C&C Millwright provided the ministry with one of its first pieces of vital power equipment.
“Jerry and C&C Millwright actually gave us our first skid-steer. It was an old one they had that still ran. We still have it. They have always been a tremendous supporter,” Andrew said.
The new location of the Firewood Ministry, just up the hill from what will be the site of new Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society building, includes plenty of room for wood cutting, processing and loading, all on a concrete pad. The new facility also includes a garage for equipment to be kept in, keeping some of the machinery out of the elements.
The Greene County Firewood Ministry peak time of operation is normally between October and April when volunteers continually split wood and deliver it to homes in need throughout Greene County. However, as the need for wood has grown, the ministry now operates year-round, even during the summer months, in order to have enough wood for the winter.
“We are preparing for next season right now. We are moving such a volume of firewood now that we can’t do it just during the traditional firewood season. We are processing so much we have to do it year-round to meet the demand that we have now,” Andrew said.
During the summer months the wood ministry volunteers mainly meet on Saturday mornings at their new location while it is still cool. According to Andrew, there are some members of the ministry that work several mornings throughout the week as well.
The ministry is continuing to welcome volunteers as they work year-round to prepare for the firewood delivery season.
“We always need volunteers, and anyone interested can call me,” Andrew said.
Those interested in volunteering at the Firewood Ministry can reach Andrew by phone at 423-552-3501.
The ministry is also looking to plan ahead for the firewood delivery season by arranging some lunches ahead of time.
Traditionally, local churches have provided a Saturday lunchtime meal for those volunteering at the Firewood Ministry during the fall and winter months, according to Andrew.
The Firewood Ministry will be looking for churches to offer lunch meals from October to April. Churches interested in providing Saturday meals can contact Andrew by phone, as well.