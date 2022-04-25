A minor has been charged in connection with the deaths of a woman and 7-year-old late Sunday on a property in the 7100 block of Old Snapps Ferry Road.
The victims are identified by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation as 58-year-old Sherry Cole and 7-year-old Jessie Allen.
District Attorney General Dan E. Armstrong said Monday afternoon that the male suspect has been charged with offenses related to the deaths of Cole and the child.
“The suspect is a minor,” Armstrong said. He declined further comment.
Greene County Sheriff Wesley Holt said earlier Monday a “person of interest” was being interviewed at the sheriff’s department. The TBI, along with sheriff’s department detectives, remained at the property, located on an isolated stretch of Old Snapps Ferry Road, collecting evidence until early Monday afternoon.
Greene County 911 Dispatch received the first call in relation to the crime at 11:45 p.m. Sunday.
Sheriff’s deputies responded to the Chuckey address and found the two victims deceased, TBI spokeswoman Leslie Earhart said.
“The bodies have been sent for an autopsy. At this time, the investigation is active and ongoing,” Earhart said.
The age of the minor and circumstances of the double homicide have not been released. It was not known Monday what the relationship of the minor was to the victims or if the person charged would be prosecuted as an adult.
The house on the property where the crime occurred is about halfway between Old Ducktown Road and Chariot Trail on Old Snapps Ferry Road.
The TBI is working with sheriff’s department detectives investigating the homicides. The TBI Mobile Crime Lab from Knoxville arrived at the location early Monday morning.