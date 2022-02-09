A man suffered minor injuries early Wednesday when the tractor-trailer he was driving went off southbound Interstate 81 in Greene County and struck several trees, a Tennessee Highway Patrol preliminary crash report said.
The crash happened at an unspecified time near the 34.6 mille marker.
Karamijt Singh, 38, of Queens, New York, was driving the 2005 Kenworth tractor-trailer when it went into the I-81 median and struck several trees before coming to rest.
First responders in addition to the THP included the Mosheim Volunteer Fire Department and Greene County-Greeneville EMS.
No charges were filed.