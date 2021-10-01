The Greene County Redistricting Committee unanimously voted to make slight changes to the county’s commission districts during its meeting Thursday afternoon.
The goal of the changes is to make voting more convenient and streamlined for a small number of Greene County residents.
Possible changes include moving a small number of residents from District 2 and District 1 into District 3.
The prospective changes will put residents who live within the city limits of Greeneville and Tusculum at polling locations within those city limits. As it currently stands, some residents must drive several miles to polling locations outside the city limits to cast their ballots.
The changes are expected to only affect approximately 100 or fewer Greene County residents, according to Greene County Election Administrator Justin Reaves.
All residents affected by the change will be mailed a letter notifying them of the change and a new voter card once the changes are made final.
The committee gave Reaves and Greene County Property Assessor Chuck Jeffers its approval to work on the small changes to the county commission districts.
A final map including all changes to commission districts must be approved by the Greene County Commission. This will most likely come in the form of a resolution at October’s County Commission meeting, according to Greene County Mayor Kevin Morrison.
The committee also voted to recommend the county retain its seven commission districts model.
Jeffers agreed with committee’s decision to keep seven roughly equal districts, calling it “prudent.”
Greene County’s population did not change enough to force drastic redistricting, according to the Tennessee Comptroller’s Office. Greene County’s population grew from 68,831 in 2010 to 70,152 in 2020.
Each county commission district’s population remained mostly unchanged and equal to one another, as well.
District 1 has a population of 9,526 people, District 2 has 10,273 people, District 3 has 10,274 people, District 4 has 10,014 people, District 5 has 9,688 people, District 6 has 10,145 people, and District 7 has 10,232 people.
It was also pointed out by the committee that the county’s school board districts and constable districts currently line up with the county commission districts, which is a benefit that many counties do not have.
Committee members Paul Burkey, Kathy Crawford, Bill Dabbs, Pam Carpenter, Brad Peters and John Waddle were in attendance. Committee member Jason Cobble was absent.