A mischievous 500-pound black bear with a taste for human food was relocated Wednesday from Tusculum to the Cherokee National Forest, according to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.
The bear was moved to its new home with assistance from the Greeneville Fire Department.
Firefighters were contacted about 2 p.m. Wednesday to assist three TWRA officers in removing the bear from a residential neighborhood in the Meadows subdivision off Old Tusculum Road, in the 400 block of Bonita Road.
The TWRA said on social media that the black bear living near Tusculum University “had become habituated to human and unnatural foods,” and the decision was made to relocate it “to a remote area of the Cherokee National Forest.”
Wildlife Sgt. David Carpenter said the bear “had regular access to garbage, bird seed and pet food and had been in the area for a few years.”
The bruin finally wore out its welcome after “it ramped up its activity and property damage last year.”
The decision to trap and relocate the bear was made in 2021 “due to the increasing potential for negative interaction.” Wildlife officers were unsuccessful after the cagey bear altered its travel routine.
“Recent activity indicated it was back to its old ways,” Carpenter said. He and TWRA officers Ryan Rosier and Austin Wilson located the bear Wednesday in a small vacant wood lot and were able to free-range tranquilize it.
Assistance was requested from the Greeneville Fire Department. Five firefighters were sent to assist in removing the big bear from the neighborhood.
The bear was removed from a ravine in a wooded area using a stretcher device known as a SKED “to slide out of the woods to an awaiting cage,” fire department Administrative Chief Marty Shelton said.
The SKED is a recent fire department acquisition used for rescuing people in confined spaces, “but was configured to slide the heavy bear out of the woods,” Shelton said.
A TWRA pickup truck was backed up near the location to meet the firefighters. The TWRA officers and firefighters carefully loaded the groggy bear into an awaiting cage before the sedation wore off.
“A fire hose was used to gently wet down the bear in the cage to cool it from the sun before it woke up,” Shelton said.
Carpenter said the TWRA officers were “extremely thankful” for assistance from Greeneville firefighters.
“They were glad to help and were able to use some of their specialized equipment to expedite the process,” Carpenter said.
The black bear population has made a big comeback since the mid-1900s, when changes in Tennessee’s habitat along with unregulated hunting eliminated bear populations from all but 11 mountainous counties of the state.
In addition to the mountains in South Greene County, TWRA officials have said there is also a sizable bear population in the area bordering Hawkins County.
Tennessee has two primary black bear populations: the Appalachian Population along the Tennessee-North Carolina border and the Cumberland Population in the northern part of the Cumberland Plateau along the Tennessee-Kentucky border.
Most wandering bears eventually return to their natural habitat on their own. Nuisance bears trapped in Greene County are usually released in the Cherokee National Forest, according to the TWRA.
The TWRA has tips for residents of areas like Greene County with a sizable bear population:
* Never feed a bear.
* Store garbage in bear-proof containers.
* Keep pet food indoors.
* Keep cooking grills clean and stored indoors when not in use.
For more information from TWRA about bears in East Tennessee, see www.tn.gov/twra/article/black-bears.