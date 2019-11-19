2020 pageant winners

The 2020 Miss Historic Greeneville and Miss Greene County were crowned Sunday evening before a capacity crowd at The Capitol Theatre of Greeneville. From left are, Harley Ramsey, who served as last year’s Miss Historic Greeneville; Eliza Sanders, 2020 Miss Historic Greeneville’s Outstanding Teen who also won the Dale Ann Dyke Memorial Interview Award in the teen division; Abigail Schwartz, 2020 Miss Historic Greeneville and recipient of the Dale Ann Dyke Memorial Interview Award; Leah Fillers, 2020 Miss Greene County and recipient of the Deniese Carter Memorial Talent Award; Madison Metcalf, 2020 Miss Greene County’s Outstanding Teen and winner of the Deniese Carter Memorial Talent Award; and current Miss Tennessee Brianna Mason, who was named Miss Greene County 2019 before advancing to win the title of Miss Tennessee.

 Photo Special To The Sun