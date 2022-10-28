The reigning Miss Tennessee Lauren Dickson spent the past weekend in Greene County, where she visited several locales in the Northeast Tennessee region during her stay.
During her Greene County visit, Dickson stayed at the home of Sharon Hopson, of Greeneville. Hopson serves as the East Tennessee field director for the Miss Tennessee Scholarship Competition. In her role, she works with the area’s Miss Tennessee preliminary competitions — from Roan County to Bristol — to ensure all of the guidelines for the Miss Tennessee competition are being followed.
Hopson said her involvement with the Miss Tennessee program actually began when she was about 10 years old. At the time, her family lived in Memphis and her mother operated a boutique that often worked with pageant contestants. Eventually, Hopson found herself involved as a contestant in various competitions herself, earning scholarship money and the titles of Miss Memphis State and Miss Libertyland.
Hopson moved to Greeneville about 17 years ago and later began working with Terri Lamons, the executive director of the Miss Greene Country Scholarship Organization. Hopson’s involvement with the pageant competitions evolved from there.
“It’s really a fun role,” Hopson said, adding that she thoroughly enjoys being able to help showcase Miss Tennessee when she visits this area.
Dickson was crowned the 2022 Miss Tennessee on June 25 during the state competition in Memphis. The Parsons, Tennessee, native received $19,000 in college scholarships for her win. A graduate of the University of Tennessee at Martin, Dickson is currently pursuing a Master of Business Administration degree at Union University. She also continues to work as a financial advisor with Modern Woodmen of America. This is all happening while the busy young lady is fulfilling her duties as Miss Tennessee — and preparing to compete in the upcoming Miss America competition set for Dec. 12, in Uncasville, Connecticut.
While in Greeneville, Dickson took time from her busy schedule to speak with The Greeneville Sun about her social impact initiative, “Heart for the Hungry: Overcoming Food Insecurity.”
During her reign as Miss Tennessee, Dickson has used her platform to be a food security advocate across the state. She has raised more than $18,000 to date for the benefit of Second Harvest Food Bank. Plus, she takes any opportunity that she can to help educate individuals about the need to become what she termed “financially literate.”
“Financial literacy,” she said, “is the beginning to truly reaching food security.”
Poverty, unemployment (or under-employment), and a lack of affordable housing and health care are some of the main contributors to food insecurity, experts say.
When money gets tight, “food is usually the first to go,” Dickson said.
It doesn’t matter what socioeconomic class that you may be in, at some point in your life it is likely you will experience food insecurity — or have experienced it at some point, she said.
“If you don’t plan correctly and budget correctly and learn those financial literacy skills — it’s more likely to happen. My career as a financial advisor has really situated me perfectly to be able to teach hands-on things that are going to help people either get out of the cycle of food insecurity or, perhaps, never enter it in the future,” she added.
Dickson works with individuals on how to best manage their financial resources. One of the best things a person can do is the make a monthly budget — and stick to it, she said.
“I have to make myself do this, as well,” she added.
Dickson encourages people to consider their “wants” verses their “needs” when making their budgets. “We have to ask ourselves what we are spending our money on.” She said people need to have a purpose for every dollar that comes in — and every dollar that goes out.
“Before buying an item, we need to ask ourselves, ‘Do I really need this?’” she said.
College students are particularly vulnerable when it comes to food insecurity, Dickson pointed out.
She advocates for having food banks available to college students on campuses.
“College food banks are needed now more than ever,” she said. A student’s tuition may be paid with a scholarship, but what about their food needs? Even if a student is working a side job, it may not be enough to cover their living expenses.
Nearly one-third of college students nationwide face food insecurity, according to the advocacy group Swipe Out Hunger, which works with colleges to to give needy students unused meal plan benefits. (Visit swipehunger.org to learn more.)
Dickson said she is proud of having an opportunity as Miss Tennessee to get the word out about an issue that tugs at her heart.
“I have this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and I want to make the most of it,” she said.