A 65-year-old Greeneville woman reported missing Sunday night was located unharmed Monday morning.
A Silver Alert had been issued by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation for Lynne Albechara, who was reported missing by a family member. Multiple agencies participated in the search for Albechera after the TBI was contacted by the Greeneville Police Department.
Greeneville police said that about 8 a.m. Monday, Greene County 911 was contacted by by a caller who told them they had seen a female walking on Old Stage Road near Quillen Shell Road, and they believed she matched the description of the person in the Silver Alert.
“Officers were dispatched to this location and located the Silver Alert’s subject, (Albechara). She was found safe and unharmed but a little confused, so out of an abundance of caution, she was transported to a local hospital for evaluation,” Detective Capt. Tim Davis said in a news release.
Albechara had contacted a relative Sunday night and said she was lost in the woods, but the relative could not convince Albechara to call 911, the relative told county 911 Dispatch, prompting the search effort.
Assisting members of the Greeneville Police Department in the search for Albechara were the TBI, the Greeneville/Greene County Emergency & Rescue Squad, Greeneville Fire Department, Greene County Sheriff's Department, Greene County Emergency Management Agency, Greene County 911 Dispatch, “and all the citizens of Greeneville and Greene County who helped in the safe return of this missing person,” the release said.