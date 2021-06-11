Authorities seek help from the public in locating a Jonesborough man last seen on June 2 on U.S. 11E in Greene County near the Washington County line.
Nicholas Rios Todd, 33, was at a family member’s home about 9:45 a.m. on June 2 on Pecan Wood Drive in Jonesborough, Sheriff Ed Graybeal said in a news release.
At 9:54 a.m. on June 2, surveillance camera footage shows Todd’s westbound Hyundai Sonata on U.S. 11E in Limestone near the Washington/Greene county line.
That surveillance footage is the last visible evidence of Todd, who was supposed to be at work in Greeneville at 11 a.m. that morning but never arrived.
Investigators with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office and the Greene County Sheriff’s Department “have conducted extensive searches along Highway 11E, and as of this date, no evidence relating to the disappearance has been found,” the Friday news release said.
Investigators have closely monitored Todd’s bank account and phone activity.
“There has been no activity since the date of his disappearance,” the release said.
Todd was last seen driving a light gold 2007 Hyundai Sonata four-door car and is believed to have been traveling toward Greeneville on U.S. 11E.
The Tennessee registration tag on Todd’s car reads 9J7-6X1.
“Investigators with the Sheriff’s Office are very concerned about Todd’s welfare due to the circumstances surrounding his disappearance,” Graybeal said.
Anyone who has seen the car is asked to contact 911 immediately, Graybeal said.
Authorities ask anyone who may have information on Todd’s whereabouts, or his activity leading up to his disappearance, to call the Washington County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division at 423-788-1414 or the Greene County Sheriff's Department at 423-798-1800.