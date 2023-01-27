Missing Mosheim Juvenile Located, Charges Pending Jan 27, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A juvenile reported missing Wednesday to Mosheim police has been located in Florence, South Carolina, according to a news release issued Friday by police Chief Dustin Jeffers.The 15-year-old allegedly stole a car and a firearm from his grandparents and was taken into custody in South Carolina.He is being held there “pending multiple charges,” Jeffers said.The juvenile will be returned to Greene County. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Police Criminal Law Recommended for you Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Recipes Trending Now Woman Enters Reckless Homicide Plea In Fentanyl Overdose Case Town Files Response To Former Assistant Police Chief Lawsuit Frye, Roderick Shine As Buffs, Rebels Split Belk Reopening Jan. 30 As Outlet Store MASSEY: The Greene County Jail Siege