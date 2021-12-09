Children 6-12 years old are eligible to enter a short essay contest recently announced by Missy’s This & That.
Entrants should write one paragraph answering the prompt, “why do I deserve a $100 gift card?”
Essays must include the child’s name and age, parents’ names and a phone number to be contacted.
Essays are due Dec. 17, and gift cards will be given to winners on Dec. 20, the announcement said.
Santa will also appear in the store for photo opportunities 2-5:30 p.m. Dec. 10, 11, 17 and 18.
Missy’s This & That is located at 201 W. Summer St. For more information, call 620-0591.