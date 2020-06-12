Greeneville police and the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives seized three pounds of marijuana and an assortment of firearms Thursday afternoon after officers investigated an intimidation report in the 100 block of Spring Street.
Police spoke with a man who said he had been threatened by several other men over a package that had been mistakenly delivered to his home. The victim told police he thought the package contained marijuana.
Officers spoke with three suspects standing nearby. The victim and police went to another location to look at the package, which held about three pounds of marijuana.
A relative of the man who called police said after they left the residence, one of the suspects told him the man who called police would be killed if he did not return the package, a report said.
The relative told the suspect that the man was on his way back to the address with the package.
Meanwhile, police searched a vehicle driven by one of the suspects and found two handguns. One was under the driver’s seat and the other was in the glove box.
The driver said he had three more weapons at his Pinecrest Drive apartment. Police and an ATF agent went to the apartment and retrieved a pistol, shotgun and semi-automatic rifle. The firearms were seized by the ATF.
A Greene County Sheriff’s Department K-9 unit was called to the scene and the dog alerted on a sport utility vehicle driven by another suspect. A handgun was found on the driver’s side near the center console.
Both suspects whose vehicles were searched admitted to an ATF agent smoking marijuana the day before, the report said.
The three suspects were taken into custody. Further information was not immediately available Friday morning.