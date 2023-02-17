The Greene County Commission previously voted to purchase the former Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society animal shelter property on Hal Henard Road, but a clause in the deed has muddied plans concerning the transfer.
The former Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society animal shelter property on Hal Henard Road would transfer into ownership of Greene County without payment once the local Humane Society ceases to use the property due to a reverter clause in the property deed.
A reverter clause is a clause placed in a deed that denotes that a property is to be returned to the “grantor” of the property if the property is no longer used in accordance to the original conveyance agreement.
Greene County gave the property to the Humane Society in the 1980s.
The Greene County Commission had previously voted to pay $150,000 out of the county’s general fund for the property in a September 2022 meeting of the governing body, and county officials say they had no knowledge of the reverter clause in the deed at the time.
The clause in the deed says the following:
“In the event that this property should become used for something other than those uses contemplated in the Charter of Incorporation of the Greene County/Greeneville Human(e) Society Animal Shelter, Inc., the property and improvements thereon will revert to Greene County, Tennessee, for public purposes.”
The deed is dated June 23, 1987, and is signed by the Greene County executive at the time, John Hankins.
County officials say the clause was discovered when Greene County Attorney Roger Woolsey was conducting title opinion research on the property around the first week of February, a process that Woolsey says is standard when the county purchases any property as a part of a due diligence process.
Mickey Ellis, a former Humane Society board member who rotated off the board in January and who was set to help manage the conveyance of the old property for the Humane Society, said that county officials were given a copy of the deed at a meeting of the Greene County Animal Control Committee in August 2022.
Ellis said in an interview Friday afternoon that it was not the Humane Society’s intention to mislead county officials, and that he believed that county officials were aware of the reverter clause and that the Humane Society was “negotiating in good faith,” for a price for the improvements made to the property.
“The Executive Director of the Humane Society Amy Bowman and I went to that meeting in August and Amy brought three documents. One was an appraisal of the improvements, one was a copy of the Humane Society’s Charter and one was a copy of the the deed page that included the reverter clause in it. So it was all there to read. It was all there on the front end,” Ellis said.
Ellis did note that to his knowledge he had not had a verbal conversation about the reverter clause with any county official. Ellis also said that he did not recall having any meetings or phone calls with county officials other than the August meeting.
Greene County Mayor Kevin Morrison said that he did not receive a copy of the reverter clause, and other members of the Animal Control Committee also said they did not have knowledge of the clause.
“We were all under the impression that we were buying this entire property. During multiple meetings and tours with the Humane Society, it was never revealed there was a reverter clause until we started to do our due diligence with a title search,” Morrison said. “I did not receive any documentation. We had a discussion around the estimate for the property at the meeting in August.”
Greene County Animal Control Committee Chairman and County Commissioner Lyle Parton also said that he was unaware of the clause and thought the county was “buying something in good faith.”
“They did not mention the clause. They did not pass out a deed,” Parton said. “A reverter clause was never discussed. I don’t know why they would have thought we knew that.”
Animal Control Committee member and County Commissioner Robin Quillen said that a discussion of a reverter clause never occurred.
“I was present at all the meetings and discussion we had to do with that property. It never came up. If they thought we knew, why would we be stupid enough to sit there and negotiate a price for our own property,” Quillen said. “They should have verbally conveyed that to us that there was a reverter on the property back to us. There was no mention of the clause and no deed given out.”
Woolsey was also present at the August meeting.
“I was at the August meeting. I don’t remember a deed ever being mentioned or any discussion of a reverter clause or any conversation of how they came into the property. In no meetings did I ever hear about a reversion or about just buying improvements,” Woolsey said. “I do remember that they passed around an appraisal at the August meeting.”
Morrison said that according to the nature of the reverter clause in the deed, the county could not negotiate a purchase price, even for the improvements, even if the county committees wanted to.
“If the Humane Society thought they were asking us just to purchase the improvements, we can’t even do that because the reverter says that property and the improvements revert back to the county. If we tried to do that, it could be construed as waste, fraud or abuse of public funds by the auditor or State Comptroller because it would be running contrary to what the reverter clause clearly says in the deed,” Morrison said. “We can’t give anything for the property because we already own it.”
Ellis said the Humane Society felt it should be compensated for the improvements to the property.
“The Humane Society felt the improvements needed to be paid for because that was all paid for through private donations,” Ellis said.
Some county officials feel they were misled during discussion about the property.
“I feel like we have been flimflammed. It’s kind of left me with the impression that they tried to snooker me, and I didn’t like that,” Parton said. “I’m from the old school. I’ll give you the shirt off my back, but don’t try to take it.”
Morrison said he felt “there should have been more transparency in the discussions about the property.
“I’m really disappointed and upset about this,” Quillen said.
“I think it’s just disappointment all the way around,” Morrison said.
Ellis said it was not the intention of the Humane Society to mislead the county in discussions about the property.
“The Humane Society never contemplated trying to sell the county it’s own property,” Ellis said. “If any of the county officials feel that way, that is very unfortunate. That is not what we did and not what we had any intent to do as evidenced by all the documents being laid out on the front end.”
In an emailed statement from current Humane Society board President Katherine Jones, the Humane Society board said they believed that the deed had been read over by county officials.
“We logically assumed they had read the Warranty Deed, Humane Society Charter and Appraisal we provided them with August 18, 2022 – weeks before the county made its formal offer – and were willing to go forward with the sale,” the statement from Jones says. “The Humane Society Board is very disappointed that there has been a misunderstanding about the possible transfer of shelter property on Hal Henard Road, since we thought the offered agreement by the county was a win-win-win for Animal Control, The Humane Society and especially for the stray, unwanted and abused animals in our county. If however, the Commission wishes to withdraw its offer, we will in no way hold them to their agreement to purchase the improvements for half of the appraised value.”
Jones noted in a phone call that Ellis was the only member of the Humane Society Board that had any contact with county officials in discussing the property. She noted that Bowman and Shelter Manager Janet Medcalf had also been in contact with county officials, but neither Jones nor any other board member other than Ellis had held any discussions with county officials about the property.
Morrison said he was “relieved” that the clause was discovered before any type of payment was made.
“The best part of this is that we didn’t stumble into a situation where we could have been in a bad position with the auditors or Comptroller’s office. That would have made us look very bad,” Morrison said. “It didn’t go from bad to worse. The worst would have been that we pay out $150,000 of taxpayer funds when we didn’t have to and we get in trouble with the state and look incompetent.”
Morrison said that any payment from the county to the Humane Society has been put on hold.
“We would be prohibited by virtue of the restrictions in the deed from making a payment. So any payment has been suspended for now,” Morrison said.
As far as for future plans for the property, Ellis said that is for the Humane Society board to decide.
In the statement, Jones said the board will look to use the property in accordance with the Humane Society charter.
“In any case, the property will continue to be used as it has been for the last 47 years, for the benefit of the animals in need in our community,” the statement says.
Both county officials and Humane Society representatives hope that the apparent misunderstanding can be moved past for the good of Greene County’s animals.
“It doesn’t do any good to create this rift. The only thing that will get hurt by that are the animals that need our help. Animal Control does the best they can, and the Humane Society has been very good at helping with adoptions and helping us save as many animals as we can. There are infinitely more things that are positive with the county’s relationship with the Humane Society than are negative, but this was sort of a major stumble that everybody can share the blame in.”
Ellis said that he wants to see the years-long cooperative relationship between the county and the Humane Society continue.
“I absolutely would like to see the county, the Humane Society and Animal Control continue to work together because it is not only for the good of stray animals but it is good for all the animals in the county as a whole,” Ellis said.
Quillen said that the relationship between the Humane Society, Animal Control and Greene County had been “incredible” over the years.
“I don’t want that relationship to change. You couldn’t ask for any better of a relationship. You really couldn’t,” Quillen said. “Humans make mistakes. It doesn’t need to come back and be a bad thing for the animals. They’re innocent to begin with. We need to continue to work together like we’ve been doing.”