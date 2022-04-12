A future development is planned for the site where the old Yates Building currently stands at 204 E. Depot Street.
Ferris Ellis of Urban Dynamics delivered the vision for the project known as “The Depot” to the Greeneville Parking Authority on Monday evening.
The development will be a mixed use space, providing both housing and retail opportunities.
According to Ellis, a new structure will be built with the ground floor being used for small retail businesses and a food vendor of some kind. The top floors will contain about 20 1,100-square-foot apartments.
An outdoor courtyard area is also planned as part of the project to provide outdoor and indoor spaces for the commercial aspect of the development.
What is left of the Yates Building, originally constructed in 1954, will be demolished to make way for the new project. The Yates Building, long vacant, has fallen into disrepair. Most of the roof of the structure collapsed into the building in the past year.
Ellis hopes to have the project completed by sometime next year, depending on the availability of materials.
“We are trying to bring people back to downtown by giving them a place to live,” Ellis said.
Scott Niswonger, who is developing condominiums on the other end of Depot Street, was also at the meeting. Although Niswonger is not involved with the project at the Yates Building, he voiced support for the concept.
“Even though we would technically be competing, I think this is a great idea. That’s how downtowns survive. By having people live there,” Niswonger said.
Ellis said that there is already a list developing of people who are interested in renting the apartments in the new building. He said the list of vendors wishing to occupy the commercial space on the ground floor is even longer.
Ellis brought the matter to the Parking Authority on Monday to begin a dialogue on the parking that will be necessary for the development.
Parking spots for those living in the apartments will be needed, according to Ellis, and the large parking lot along South College Street comes right up to the back of the Yates Building property.
“We would like a minimum of 30 parking spots, which would be a little under half of that lot,” Ellis explained to the Parking Authority board.
The developer would either lease the spots or purchase part of the parking lot from the Town of Greeneville outright.
Greeneville Police Officer Steve Spano recently did a three-week parking study on the lot to gauge its use by the public during weekdays.
According to the study, there were an average of about 25-30 parking spots open in the lot at any given time during the day.
Parking Authority board members showed excitement about the planned development and expressed a desire for continued discussions as the project progresses.
The board did not commit to leasing or selling any spots in the lot near the building to the development on Monday. As the Crowfoot Alley parking lot project gets underway and the Depot Street revitalization project continues, the Parking Authority is operating in a fluid situation as parking becomes unavailable and available in certain areas due to the progressing construction.
Demolition for the Crowfoot Alley parking lot is scheduled to begin late this week or early next week, and construction of the lot will begin around June, according to Greeneville City Administrator Todd Smith.
The Depot Street project is ongoing with a completion date set sometime in the late summer of 2023.
Parking Authority Chairman and Greeneville Alderman Tim Teague said the completion of the Crowfoot Alley lot will take pressure off the Snapp parking lot, which is across South College Street from the parking lot that abuts the Yates Building.
Teague explained that the freed up Snapp lot could be used to the benefit of the project that will sit on the site of the Yates Building.
Parking Authority board member Cal Doty agreed that the board would do what it could to help find a parking solution for the project.
“We will find a way to help you. Whether it is 10 spots here or 10 spots there we want to help you with this,” Doty said.