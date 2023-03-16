Discussion on a potential new MX-2 Mixed Use zoning amendment Tuesday night by the Tusculum Planning Commission centered around the type of signage to be allowed in the new zone.
The proposed MX-2 Mixed Use District would “accommodate the development of a wide range of business and light industrial uses for the purpose of creating economic development and to promote job growth,” according to the draft ordinance.
The zoning amendment would help define types of future development at the former Greene Valley Developmental Center property, and businesses elsewhere in Tusculum.
City Planner Conor Franklin “will be emailing some ideas based on the discussion by the planning commission,” Tusculum recorder Randy Harley said.
The city currently does not have specific zoning that allows a mixed use office-business-light industrial combination. The proposed MX-2 zoning could include professional offices, business or financial services, businesses including retail services, artisan manufacturing or assembly and wholesale bakeries or breweries.
One of the requirements before the state sells the former Greene Valley property is to develop zoning allowing for businesses that attract jobs and revenue.
The MX-2 Mixed Use district will be considered for approval by the planning commission at its next meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 11, at Tusculum City Hall, 145 Alexander St.
At its April 22 meeting, the Tusculum Board of Mayor and Commissioners could approve creating the zoning ordinance on first reading.
A second reading and public hearing to formalize the mixed use zoning ordinance would be held at the board’s May meeting.
In other business, the preliminary plat for the Pioneer Crossing development off of Greenwood Road was approved. This initial phase of the project is eight lots, Harley said.