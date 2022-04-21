Regulatory revisions regarding the placement and location of single- and double-wide mobile homes in the City of Tusculum are being examined.
A discussion on the topic was held April 12 at the Tusculum Planning Commission.
Creating fence regulations in the city was also discussed.
More specific definitions of single-wide and double-wide homes in city codes is being explored.
“I’m trying to see if any holes need to be filled,” city Planner Asher Cain told planning commission members.
Definitions of types of mobile homes may be revised.
Cain said Wednesday she is working on updating the regulations “to allow for double-wide mobile homes.”
Cain prepared an ordinance that will be reviewed Monday night by the Tusculum Board of Mayor and Commissioners to propose changing the building definition that allows for double-wide mobile homes.
“We plan to discuss further at the next meeting,” she said.
Modular homes have permanent foundations, while double-wide homes do not, Cain said at the April 12 meeting.
Mobile homes already located in Tusculum could be “grandfathered” in to any new regulations. The discussion centered around defining future development.
Rules could be changed “to where you can’t bring in something old and plop it on a piece of property,” Cain told planning commission members.
“There are limitations of what state law says you can do and can’t do” regarding double-wide mobile homes, Planning Commission Dale Landers said.
“What is the difference between a double-wide and a mobile home?” Landers asked.
After reviewing existing Tusculum codes, Recorder Randy Harley said the city has the right to not allow single-wide trailers to be placed on a piece of property, but not double-wide trailers. Subdivisions, within their own rules, can prohibit double-wide mobile homes, Harley said.
City codes state that the minimum housing size for all residential structures located in Tusculum is 1,000 square feet of living space.
Garages, carports, basements and utility structures cannot be included as part of the minimum living space requirement.
The city code covering modular housing states that factory-built modular housing will be allowed “in any zone provided that such manufactured residential dwellings have the same general appearance as required for site-built homes,” provided that the modular homes meet all applicable building codes for manufactured houses.
A mobile home is described in city code as “a detached single-family dwelling unit” with characteristics that include design for long-term occupancy and containing sleeping accommodations, a flush toilet, a tub or shower bath and kitchen facilities with plumbing and electrical connections provided for attachment to outside systems.”
The topic of possible fence regulations in the City of Tusculum was also discussed at the planning commission meeting.
“I don’t think there are any (current) regulations,” Cain said.
Issues about setbacks and the location of fencing as it relates to adjoining property will be looked at, Cain said.
“It would probably be nice to have something in place,” Landers said.
Mayor Alan Corley, who suggested the discussion about fence regulations, was unable to attend the April 12 meeting. It will be addressed at the next planning commission meeting.
“We didn’t make a decision because the mayor was unable to attend and he wanted to discuss adding a fence regulation. I plan to look into current fence regulations from other communities and bring some examples to the next meeting,” Cain said. “We will further discuss the fence regulations at the next meeting.”