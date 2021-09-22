An investigation continues into the cause of a fire Monday night that destroyed a mobile home at 316 Ealey Road.
No injuries were reported. The mobile home is owned by Lorie K. Hurd, who told deputies there was no electricity connected to the address.
Hurd told deputies an extension cord was run from a relative’s house on the property to the mobile home and she had been using the cord to power “miscellaneous tools and household goods,” Deputy Luke Fields said in a report.
Hurd said that she also had started a “large fire” in the back yard to burn trash. She told deputies that she checked on the backyard bonfire and was walking to the relative’s house when she heard an explosion behind her.
When Hurd turned and looked, fire was coming from the front door, porch, a side window and back living room window of the mobile home.
The fire was called in to 911 Dispatch about 7:45 p.m. Monday.
Hurd told deputies she was in the trailer “a minute or two before” the fire started, and there were no fuel sources inside.
No appliances or anything else inside the mobile home was drawing electricity from the extension cord at the time the fire started, she told deputies.
Witness Trevor Bentley told deputies he heard a “loud, strange sizzling sound” coming from the trailer. As Bentley looked out a side window of a nearby home, he saw “a loud, large explosion and he witnessed flames shoot out all the windows and front door of the residence,” the report said.
Because of the unknown cause of the fire coupled with active fire burning inside the mobile home, deputies did not attempt entry.
The mobile home is valued at $20,000. It and the belongings destroyed inside are not insured, the report said.
Bentley, 22, was found to have an active arrest warrant for failure to appear in Greene County and was taken into custody, another report said.
Bentley, who listed an address in Crossnore, North Carolina, was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in General Sessions Court.