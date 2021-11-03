A mobile home being towed by a tractor-trailer on an attached trailer Tuesday morning on West Summer Street at the Blue Springs Parkway intersection became detached and rolled off the trailer, causing extensive damage, Greeneville police Officer Megan Tomblin said in a report.
The Freightliner tractor-trailer being driven by James L. Hale was turning left from the stop sign on the U.S. 11E off-ramp onto West Summer Street about 10:25 a.m. Tuesday when the straps holding the double-wide mobile home in place broke. The mobile home overturned and rolled off the right side of the trailer, disconnecting the pin attaching the house trailer to the truck.
There were no injuries or damage to the truck and house trailer. Damage to the overturned mobile home, owned by Palm Homes, Inc., is estimated at between $80,000 and $100,000.