The Tusculum Board of Mayor and Commissioners will meet at 7 p.m. Monday at Tusculum City Hall, 145 Alexander St.
The board will consider approval of the Tusculum Community Mobility Plan. The city, in coordination with Tusculum University, received a Community Transportation Planning Grant in 2020 from the Tennessee Department of Transportation to develop a plan that identifies and prioritizes needed transportation improvements within the community.
A project team and other stakeholders have been designing the plan in recent months. A proposed list of projects to address transportation needs will be discussed at the meeting.
Also on the agenda will be discussion of uses for funds the city will receive as a result of the recent settlement of the “Sullivan Baby Doe” opioid lawsuit, and the hiring of a new city police officer to replace Dustin Jeffers, who was named chief of the Mosheim Police Department in July.
Commissioners will also discuss possible uses for funding the city will receive through the American Rescue Plan Act, and an update on planned improvements to City Park Playground.
The next scheduled meeting of the Tusculum Board of Mayor and Commissioners is at 7 p.m. on Sept. 27 at city hall.