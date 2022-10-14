“Enhanced” outdoor fire conditions are expected Friday afternoon in Greene County.
The fire danger is categorized as “moderate” by the Tennessee Division of Forestry, East Tennessee District.
“Low relative humidities and gusty winds will lead to enhanced fire danger this afternoon,” according to the Division of Forestry.
“Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities whether you may burn outdoors. If you do burn outside, use extreme caution,” a Division of Forestry message advises.
The next chance of rainfall locally is on Sunday.
“Our immediate area did not receive much rainfall with the front that passed through the other night into Thursday morning; therefore, things remain dry,” said Heather Sipe, Greene County Office of Emergency Management director.
The National Weather Service forecast for Friday is sunny, with a high temperature near 67 degrees. The weather service forecasts “a south wind at 5 to 10 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.”
The forecast for Friday night calls for mostly clear conditions, with a low around 44 degrees and a south wind around 5 mph.
Saturday’s forecast calls for sunny weather and a high temperature near 76 degrees, with a west wind of between 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.