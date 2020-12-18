A Mohawk man was charged Friday by Johnson City police with possession of a stolen motor vehicle, possession of methamphetamine and driving on a revoked license.
Andy Shiflet, 28, of 190 Josie Road, was also issued a citation for unlawful removal of a registration plate, a police report said.
About 10 a.m. Friday, a Johnson City police officer saw a car on North State of Franklin Road matching the description of a car stolen in Sevierville.
After running the tag displayed on the car through the National Crime Information Center, it was determined that the tag was stolen out of Greene County and the car was reported stolen in Sevierville.
A traffic stop was conducted on the car. The driver, identified as Shiflet, was taken into custody.
About a quarter-ounce of methamphetamine was found in the car after Shiflet was taken into custody, a report said.
Shiflet was held on $10,000 bond in the Washington County Detention Center pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in Washington County General Sessions Court.