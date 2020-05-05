Fire Monday afternoon destroyed a mobile home at 882 Easterly Road in Mohawk.
No injuries were reported.
Resident Grover Early arrived home about 3:30 p.m. Monday to find the trailer burned to the ground, sheriff’s Deoity Saul Mancha said in a report.
No one was home when the fire started. The Midway Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene. Midway fire Chief Anthony Ball told deputies the fire may have started due to an electrical malfunction.
Ball “believes the stare started at the electrical box, but is not certain due to the amount of fire damage,” the report said.
A neighbor told deputies she heard a “loud blast” about 3:30 p.m. Monday and saw black smoke coming from the mobile home. The neighbor attempted to open the door, but was unable because the handle was too hot, the report said.
The neighbor said that moments later, the windows burst and the mobile home became engulfed in flames.
Early told deputies that he and the other occupant both use oxygen and he believes exploding tanks may have been the source of the loud blast, the report said.
The owner of the mobile home is Opal R.Tolliver. The estimated value of the trailer is $10,000.
The mobile home is not insured, the report said.