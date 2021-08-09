A Greene County woman died in a one-vehicle crash late Sunday, according to a Greene County Sheriff's Office crash report.
Rebecca Johnson, 65, of Mohawk, crashed the 2005 Nissan Frontier pickup she was driving into an embankment and a tree, according to the report.
Johnson was alone in the vehicle.
A Greene County sheriff's deputy responded to a report about the crash at 11 p.m. Sunday in the western part of the county near Interstate 81. The wrecked vehicle was found on Idell Road about 50 feet north of its intersection with Porter Kite Road.
An investigation determined that Johnson, had been driving east on Porter Kite Road and came upon a T-intersection with a stop sign where Porter Kiter Road intersects with Idell Road.
Johnson ran through the stop sign at the intersection and hit an embankment on the other side of Idell Road with the front of her vehicle before turning left. She then swerved back across Idell Road, leaving the road once more before colliding with a tree line which stopped the vehicle, according to the report.
Johnson was partially ejected through the side window of the vehicle.
The Greene County Sheriff's Criminal Investigation Division and Emergency Medical Services also responded to the accident.