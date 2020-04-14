Some roads in Greene County will remain under water for days after the torrential rainfall that hit the county Sunday night into Monday morning.
More than 3 inches of rain were recorded in sections of north Greene and other areas of the county.
The heavy rainfall damaged some roads repaired by the Greene County Highway Department after extensive flooding on February. Additional work will be required, county Highway Superintendent Kevin Swatsell said.
“As far as I know, close to 30 roads have been affected and (there were) somewhere between five or six landslides,” he said.
Trees were down on at least 20 other roads throughout the county.
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Greene County Highway Department has been working on a rotating schedule with half its employees off one week and the other half off the following week, but every crew available was called in Monday to clear roads and clean up after the short-lived but heavy rain event, highway department Coordinator Gary Rector said Tuesday.
More than 150 Greene County roads were damaged during prolonged flooding caused by continual rainfall in February. The highway department has made good progress in repairing flood-damaged roads, but now must address damage caused by the recent rainfall.
Sections of Pottertown Road, Toby Road and Smelcer Road were among county roads still under water on Tuesday.
Rector said no major damage was caused by the rainfall earlier this week. Work will resume on the roads damaged in February.
“It will still be a long time before they’re all repaired,” he said.
Road repair crews are observing social distancing recommendations by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and taking other safety measures during the COVID-19 epidemic.
“We’re taking every precaution that we can and trying to keep people at a safe distance, with no more than two in a truck,” Rector said.
County residents woke up to a lot of flowing water Monday morning. But the rainfall differed in a major way from what happened in February.
“In February, it rained for days, on and on and on. This time, it was just one flood and it quit,” Rector said.
Initial concerns that the heavy rain early Monday could impact properties along the Nolichucky River were put to rest Tuesday.
The National Weather Service cancelled a flood advisory for the Nolichucky River. Heather Sipe, Greene County emergency management director, said Tuesday that the river crested at Embreeville at 8.5 feet “and began to fall and will continue to fall in the next few days.”
River flood stage is 12 feet.
At 9 a.m. Tuesday, the river level at Embreeville was at 4.71 feet.
Sipe said the river at the Asheville Highway dam in Greene County rose more than five feet between Monday morning and Tuesday morning, but was anticipated to fall by later on Tuesday.
She said the Greeneville Emergency & Rescue Squad responded to six water rescue calls during the rain event.