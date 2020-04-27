With the public preoccupied in coping with the coronavirus pandemic, it may not be immediately recalled that Monday marks the nine-year anniversary of another event that impacted the lives of hundreds of Greene County residents.
The tornado outbreak on the night of April 27-28, 2011, resulted in eight deaths and tore a path of devastation through Camp Creek, Horse Creek and other communities.
Like the COVID-19 pandemic, members of the Greene County community responded to assist those affected by the natural disaster.
Little physical evidence remains of the 2011 tornadoes. Some houses and other structures destroyed were rebuilt. Some vacant lots remain in the path the tornadoes carved.
Nature has done its part to restore the appearance of areas that were unrecognizable after the tornadoes passed through.
A National Weather Service meteorologist said several months after the tornadoes that an outbreak like the one in April 2011 likely won’t be repeated again for at least 50 years.
The tornadoes caused seven fatalities in the Camp Creek and Horse Creek communities and another death in the South Central community, just over the Washington County line.
At least 54 houses and 46 mobile homes were destroyed in addition to the 88 barns and farm buildings devastated, according to figures from the Greene County-Greenville Office of Emergency Management.
Hundreds of other houses and outbuildings sustained storm damage. With the help of organizations like AIDNET, many people were eventually able to rebuild. Others moved away and did not return.
The tornado outbreak will be the benchmark all other storms are measured against in the future, George Mathews, meteorologist-in-charge at the NWS office in Morristown, said during a 2011 presentation at Carson-Newman College that detailed how the outbreak developed.
“It was a fascinating event; unfortunately a deadly event as well,” he said. “It will kick off many years of research to come.”
The April 2011 tornado event in the region spawned at least 335 tornadoes across the Southeast and killed 345 people, eclipsing the “Super Outbreak” of April 3, 1974, that wreaked havoc across the Midwest and South.
“It’s the big event of our generation. It’s the big event of recorded history,” now-retired NWS meteorologist David Gaffin said at the Carson-Newman presentation.
By “recorded history,” Gaffin was referring to post-1950, when the science of tornado tracking and analysis became more exact.
“It’s a very big event and a very extraordinary event, but hopefully we will not see it again for a long time,” he said.
A PERFECT STORM
Conditions were just right on April 27, 2011, to produce numerous thunderstorms with strong updrafts, creating a “super cell” and perfect conditions for the destructive storms that followed.
What set the outbreak apart from other strong storms was the sheer number of tornadoes the system generated — more than 40 in East Tennessee alone.
“The super cells were very efficient in producing the tornadoes,” Gaffin said.
Morristown-based NWS Science Officer David Hotz called the event “a classic generational outbreak of tornadoes.”
Tornadoes are measured using the Enhanced Fujita scale, which ranges from EF-0 (gale) in severity to EF-5 (incredible). The Scale EF-3 and EF-4 tornadoes that hit Greene County are categorized as “severe” or “devastating.”
Hotz used radar images to point out a “really strong rotation occurring around the Camp Creek area” that resulted in an EF3-strength tornado packing 150-mph winds.
The storm was 16 miles long and 1,500 yards wide. Another EF-3 tornado with maximum winds of 160 mph roared through Horse Creek early April 28 along its 14-mile track.
“This was a storm of long duration,” Hotz said.
The April outbreak “definitely was of the magnitude of 1974, if not exceeding it,” he said.
Mathews noted that the population of many areas struck by the tornadoes is 50 to 60 percent higher than in 1974.
If it hadn’t been for public education and early watches and warnings that were posted and broadcast, Mathews said there likely would have been more than 200 fatalities in Tennessee, instead of 35.
“A lot of things came together,” he said. “A lot of lives were saved.”
The tornado outbreak of late April is the type of event that comes along about every 50 years, Mathews said.
“There’s a 2 percent chance you will have it in any given year,” he said. “Check this one off for our generation.”
Below is a summary of the tornados that struck Greene County on the night of April 27 into the early morning of April 28, 2011.
CAMP CREEK TORNADOFive people lost their lives the night of April 27, 2011, along the track of the EF-3 Camp Creek tornado. Another man who suffered injuries died shortly afterward.
The top wind speed of the Camp Creek tornado was estimated by the NWS at 150 mph. It was 16 miles in length and 1,500 yards wide.
The Camp Creek tornado touched down at 10:56 p.m. on April 27.
HORSE CREEK TORNADOThe tornado that hit the Horse Creek community was ultimately categorized by the NWS as an EF-4, with top wind speeds of 160 mph.
It had a 14-mile track and was 1,000 yards wide, and accounted for another fatality.
“This was a storm of long duration,” Hotz said.
The Horse Creek EF-4 tornado touched down at 12:42 a.m. April 28, 2011, according to the NWS.
There were numerous injuries, as there were in Camp Creek. The tornado moved into the South Central community of Washington County before dissipating, killing at least one person there on the border with Greene County.
DUCKTOWN TORNADO
The Ducktown tornado, in northeastern Greene County, was the first to touch down in the county, doing so at 9:26 p.m. April 27, 2011, near Old Snapps Ferry Road.
It clipped Greene County in the Liberty Hill area, also referred to as Ducktown.
Maximum winds were estimated by the NWS at 120 mph. The twister had a length of 10 miles and a width of 150 yards, and moved into Washington County before dying out.
HOUSTON VALLEY TORNADO
An EF-0 tornado in the Houston Valley area had maximum wind speeds of 75 mph. The tornado’s track was 2 miles long and 300 yards wide.
It touched down in the 1000 block of Houston Valley Road and crossed the Asheville Highway (State Route 70), before losing strength as it moved eastward.
The short-lived Houston Valley EF-0 tornado dissipated but was part of the storm cell that re-emerged minutes later as the deadly EF-3 tornado that moved through Camp Creek.
BULLS GAP TORNADO
The final tornado to be identified by the NWS was an EF-0 tornado which passed just north of Exit 23 of Interstate 81 in the Bulls Gap area, near the Volunteer Speedway.