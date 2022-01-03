The start of the first work week in 2022 also marked the season’s first snowfall in Greene County.
Heavy rain early Monday transformed to snow as temperatures dropped Monday morning, dumping as much as 6 inches of snow on areas in higher elevations and 2 to 3 inches of wet, heavy snow on Greeneville.
Other sections of the county, like the Baileyton area, only received about an inch of snow.
“They didn’t have much at all. It just depends on where it was in the county,” said Heather Sipe, director of the the Greene County-Greeneville Office of Emergency Management.
Snowfall totals in the region varied, topping out at 9 inches in Gatlinburg, 3.5 inches in Johnson City and 1.5 inches in Gray.
After a low early Tuesday in the teens, the high temperature for the day is forecast by the National Weather Service for 43 degrees, so much of the snowfall should melt off. A low around 25 degrees is forecast for Tuesday night.
Greene County Highway Department crews cleared snow and about 30 trees from roads in the county brought down by the wet snow. Many were in the Mohawk community, Sipe said.
Four roads in flood-prone areas of the county were under water Monday morning from the rainfall that preceded the snow in the West Greene and McDonald areas. The water was receding Monday afternoon and general road conditions were improving, highway department Superintendent Kevin Swatsell said.
There remains a possibly of icy roads Tuesday in some sections of the county.
“It’s going to be super cold (overnight) and there might be some black ice. It’s really hard to prevent,” Swatsell said.
Emergency management officials tracked the storm that hit Monday morning as it moved across the country.
“Staff began to notify the community, key officials and emergency response department heads several days ago when we were notified of a winter storm that would be affecting our area. Pre-planning and notification is a must,” Sipe said.
EMA staff monitored radar and kept up with the most recent forecasts from the National Weather Service in Morristown and remained in touch with agency and department heads.
“Weather, as we all know, is very unpredictable, and the weather can be different in each and every jurisdiction within Greene County, so we constantly have to monitor the situation and adjust accordingly,” Sipe said.
Indeed, weather can be difficult to predict. Just last week, David Hotz, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service office in Morristown, told the Greeneville Sun that lower elevations likely would not see snow from the system that produced it Monday. He predicted then that the precipitation would have moved out of the are before colder temperatures moved in. Overall, Hotz said, the region could expect a warmer and wetter winter than average.
Still, with temperatures forecast to be in the teens early Tuesday morning and remain below freezing throughout the week, Sipe said officials would offer shelter to those who need it.
“With COVID-19 risks still a part of everyday life, we have to take precautions when it comes to any type of sheltering,” Sipe said. “There are protocols in place with our Central Dispatch for any individuals seeking warmth during these cold nights where the temperature drops below freezing. Notifications will be made to response personnel, they will in turn work with those individuals for warmth assistance.”
HEATING SAFETY TIPS
The Greene County Office of Emergency Management offers the following home heating safety tips for those using a wood stove, fireplace, or space heater.
- Follow the manufacturer’s instructions.
- Turning on the stove for heat is not safe.
- Have at least one of the following heat sources in case the power goes out: extra blankets, sleeping bags, and warm winter coats.
- Make sure each fireplace is up to code.
- Use caution with portable space heaters or kerosene heaters. Make sure there is proper ventilation if using a kerosene heater. Check with your local fire department to make sure kerosene heaters are legal in your area.
- Make sure electric space heaters have automatic shut-off switches and non-glowing elements. Make sure to keep them away from any flammable materials, like curtains or blankets.
- Use fireplaces, wood stoves, or other combustion heaters only if they are properly vented to the outside and do not leak gas from the flue or exhaust into the indoor air space.
- Use only the type of fuel your heater is designed to use — don’t substitute.
- Keep heat sources, like space heaters, at least 3 feet away from drapes, furniture, or bedding. Never cover your space heater.
- Never place a space heater on top of furniture or near water.
- Never leave children unattended near a space heater.
- Make sure that the cord of an electric space heater is not a tripping hazard, but do not run the cord under carpets or rugs.
- Avoid using extension cords to plug in a space heater.
- If a space heater has a damaged electrical cord or produces sparks, do not use it.
HEAT, WATER PIPE CONSERVATION
- Avoid unnecessarily opening doors or windows.
- Close off unneeded rooms.
- Stuff towels or rags in cracks under doors.
- Close draperies or cover windows with blankets at night.
Extreme cold can cause water pipes in your home to freeze and sometimes rupture or break. When expecting very cold or freezing temperatures:
- Leave all water taps slightly open so they drip continuously.
- Keep the temperature inside the home warm.
- Allow heated air to reach pipes. For example, open cabinet doors beneath the kitchen and bathroom sinks.
- If pipes do freeze, do not thaw them with a torch. Thaw the pipes slowly with warm air from an electric hair dryer.
- If pipes can’t be thawed, or the pipes have broken open, use bottled water or get water from a neighbor’s home.
- As an emergency measure, if no other water is available, snow can be melted for water. Bringing water to a rolling boil for one minute will kill most germs but won’t get rid of chemicals sometimes found in snow.