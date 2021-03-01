Nearly $44,000 was reported stolen from zinc products manufacturer ARTAZN LLC, sheriff’s deputies said in a report.
An employee of the company at 2500 Old Stage Road formerly known as Jarden Zinc Products told deputies Friday that “someone reached out to her and stated that they had changed their payment systems and needed to update the new account,” a report said.
The suspect complied with all paperwork requirements, had necessary documentation, and had an email address similar to an employee of a company client, the report said.
It was found after a money transfer was made that the email contained an extra letter. The bank used for the transaction was notified and and is conducting a fraud investigation, the report said.
The fraud occurred between Feb. 9 and Friday.
A total of $43,952 “was transferred to the wrong account, and the wire transfer has already been withdrawn,” the report said.