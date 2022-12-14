Monty the mascot does more than cheer at Greeneville High School sporting events.
One of his most important roles is to make sure every GHS student has a wonderful Christmas.
"Monty's Merry Christmas" provides gifts and necessities to students in need through donations received from the GHS community.
This year, more than 120 students from an estimated 90 households will benefit from the generosity of others, according to program coordinator Cierra Greene of the Counseling office, who works closely with GHS counselors and administration.
GHS Principal DeAnna Martin said the program is designed to show love and care for the students.
"Monty’s Merry Christmas is one of the most important programs of the school year to show students that GHS and the Greeneville community truly work together to take care of our students," she said. "The program allows GHS students in need to receive items which shows them how much they are loved by the GHS community. Without the program, all of our students would not only have a chance to receive needed items but also to have a wonderful Christmas. Every kid deserves that!"
Monty's Merry Christmas went through a major change in 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Greene said. The program used to be more of a "Giving Tree" format, but in 2020 it shifted to a shopping experience.
The program addresses many types of needs for students and their families, Greene noted.
GHS works with outside organizations to provide food for the families.
The GHS Student Council and Class Officers, under the guidance of French teacher Holly Ward, collect and distribute toiletries through a "Giving Tree" drive. Needed toiletries include shampoo, conditioner, body wash, bar soap, deodorant, shaving cream, feminine hygiene products, toothbrushes, and toothpaste.
The big highlight of the program for the students is shopping at local stores, using 100% of monetary donations made to the school or online. The goal is to provide a $100 shopping spree for each student.
GHS faculty and staff can nominate students who have significant need in their homes. A committee then evaluates the list to determine the students who have the highest needs. Students are then invited to select a store or decline participation, Greene explained.
Donations are accepted year-round and can be made by check to GHS, earmarked for "Monty's Merry Christmas," and delivered in person or by mail to Greeneville High School, 210 Tusculum Blvd, Greeneville, TN 37745. Online payments can be made at https://tinyurl.com/2p9c4c4n .