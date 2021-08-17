A monument honoring 16 members of the National Guard who were involved in a devastating crash in Chuckey 55 years ago this month is now more visible due to weeds and brush being cleared around it within the past several days.
County Mayor Kevin Morrison, himself a veteran, said Monday that cleanup of the memorial had become a project personally important to him because of his belief that the Guardsmen killed or injured in the Aug. 7, 1966, accident deserve a monument that is properly visible and neatly maintained.
In that accident, eight men were killed and eight more injured while traveling in connection with a training exercise.
The monument sits in a low area where Chuckey Highway meets Campbell Circle, not far from Chuckey Elementary School and near the entrance of Choctaw Drive. It is on the site where a military transport truck, bearing troops, overturned on a rain-slickened curve and came to rest upside down.
The accident is still considered one of the worst traffic accidents in Greene County and Tennessee National Guard history.
“I’d hoped we could have the project completed by the anniversary date of the crash,” Morrison said. When that didn’t prove possible, the effort pushed ahead to get the key parts of it done within this, the anniversary month.
Greene County government is covering the cost of most of the work, much of that brush-cutting and clearing. Some work on the project has been done by volunteers.
“There’s more to be done,” Morrison said. Specifically, a flag pole that had been damaged due to a falling tree is to be replaced, and Greeneville Light & Power plans to install a pole and light at the site both to illuminate the flag and to make the monument more visible and safer for anyone who may visit it by night.
Morrison said he plans to schedule a public re-dedication ceremony once all the work is completed.
In 2016, on the 50th anniversary of the crash, a major memorial ceremony occurred at Brown Springs Church that packed the church’s fellowship hall with about 250 attendees and featured Major General Terry M. “Max” Haston, 75th adjutant general of the Tennessee National Guard, as keynote speaker.
Haston declared in his speech that the men aboard that fated truck in 1966 were soldiers on active duty just as much as if they’d been fighting in the Vietnam conflict that was underway at the time, and deserve to be treated and honored accordingly. The Guardsmen were presented the Tennessee National Guard Distinguished Service Medal, some posthumously, the living and present survivors directly from Haston himself.
Killed in the accident were Roy Dean Hice, Harry E. Gass, Ronnie Cox, Cody Erwin, Elmer Mullins, Herb Shelton, Jimmy Kenney and Harold Lee Smith.
Survivors were Robert Purgason, Terry Whittenburg, Donald A. Dean, Clyde David Henry, Ross Conner, Walter “Bob” Bowman, Glen Lloyd Malone and Lee Shipley.
ANOTHER PROJECT UPCOMING
Morrison said Monday that a similar improvement effort is moving forward for another significant Greene County site, the Bible Covered Bridge in Warrensburg. That old bridge, one of the last of its type in Tennessee, has degraded in recent years and will be strengthened and beautified with new wood where needed, and painting.
The bridge is not used for vehicular traffic, but has been a landmark in Greene County for nearly a century.
Built in 1923, the bridge was deeded to Greene County in 1948 and in 1975 was designated a historical structure. Restoration of the bridge was completed in the fall of 2004 by the Greene County Highway Department with the help of a grant from the Tennessee Department of Transportation.