Greene County 911 needs 21 full-time dispatchers. There are currently 16 full-time dispatch positions funded.
That point is agreed upon by the county 911 Board of Directors. The question still remains how to come up with the estimated $275,000 in salary and benefits to make 21 full-time dispatchers a reality.
The dispatcher situation was discussed last week at a called budget workshop by the county 911 Board of Directors.
The ball is now in the court of the Greene County Commission and Greeneville Board of Mayor and Aldermen.
“There was a lot of discussion and talk and everybody was cordial but nothing was decided,” 911 Director Jerry Bird said Wednesday.
Five 911 board members are county commissioners. The board chairman is Greeneville police Chief Tim Ward.
“They agreed that we do need 21 employees and agreed that’s what they would try to fund. They will go to the board of mayor and aldermen and county commission and see what (options) are available,” Bird said.
In recent years, the county has allocated $120,000 in annual funding for Greene County 911 operations. The Town of Greeneville contributes another $40,000.
Greene County 911 receives much of its funding from the state 911 surcharge fee, along with the contributions from the county, Town of Greeneville and the county’s three municipalities.
Greene County 911 Dispatch currently has 15 full-time dispatchers working, with a recent hire in training to fill the other funded position. The temporary staffing solution has been to fill open slots on shifts at 911 by bringing in part-time, off-duty law enforcement officers.
Full-time dispatchers are also working extra shifts. If an employee is sick, on vacation or has other unexpected family business, “There’s no room to cover for them,” Bird said.
“The full-time and part-time (dispatchers) are stepping up to cover those shifts. We’re still struggling to get them covered,” Bird said. “We’ve got four people here on every shift.”
Law enforcement officers and all of the five part-time employees hired to fill in were expected to help staff four of the weekly shifts. Instead, they cover for nine.
“They (and full-time dispatchers) have stepped up and really helped us out,” Bird said.
He said a full complement of dispatchers in the essential job is needed.
The cost of 16 full-time dispatchers, including salary and benefits, is about $1.25 million. A staff with 21 full-time dispatchers was estimated last month by Bird to cost about $1.5 million.
If funds become available in the 2021-22 budget, “We would then hire the other five employees and get them trained at the same time,” Bird said.
Some shifts only have two or three dispatchers with the training to take both 911 and law enforcement-related calls. Calls to 911 include those relayed to city and county fire departments and Greeneville-Greene County EMS.
A workable funding formula during a time of budgetary belt-tightening will continue to be explored in the coming weeks, Bird said.