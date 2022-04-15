Another 284 Greene County residents cast ballots on Thursday during early voting at the Greene County Election Commission office.
That brings the total of early voting ballots and mail-in ballots for the May 3 local primaries to 623.
The early voting period for the May 3 County Primary Election continues through April 28.
Early voting is being held at the Greene County Election Commission Office, 311 CCU Blvd., Suite 1.
Early voting hours on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays are 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays 8:30 a.m.–5:30 p.m., and Saturdays 8:30 a.m.–noon.
The Greene County Election Commission Office and early voting is closed Friday in observance of Good Friday.
Early voting will reopen Saturday at 8:30 a.m.