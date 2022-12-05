Thanks to donations from the public, more than 200 children paired with law enforcement officers Saturday were able to enjoy some holiday cheer.
Participants selected toys and warm winter clothing during the annual Shop With a Cop event at the Greeneville Walmart.
“We anticipated 200. We spend $100 per child. If they need shoes or a coat, that’s on top of the $100,” said Jean Kilgore, coordinator of this year’s program.
“It’s going well so far. (With additional donations), we’re going to be able to breathe now, so hopefully we will be able to take care of the children,” Kilgore said Saturday morning as she surveyed the long line of children and adults accompanying them.
Donations from the community and volunteers from law enforcement, churches and other groups make Shop With a Cop possible each year. The in-store event was the first since 2019 because of restrictions imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Helping to register participants arriving in the Walmart garden center were Rhonda Humbert, Debbie Shelton and Sandra Love, Jean Kilgore’s sister.
Stewart Kilgore was longtime co-coordinator of Shop With a Cop with his wife, Jean. The retired Greeneville police detective passed away earlier this year. Jean Kilgore continues the work to honor her husband’s dedication to the program.
Kilgore’s daughter, Juliana Kelley, was helping to pair families with police officers. She was happy to volunteer.
“They work hard. I’m fortunate to be here,” Kelley said.
Steven Ball, a Greene County corrections officer, escorted Rebecca Metcalfe and her three young grandchildren through the toy aisles. Metcalfe was appreciative of Shop With a Cop.
“Most definitely. I didn’t known how I was going to do any Christmas because of my income. The bills keep getting higher with three grandchildren,” she said.
Rachel Street, a sheriff’s department deputy, was participating in her first Shop With a Cop event in Greeneville, but had done others as a Jonesborough Police Department officer.
“It’s being able to help families,” Street said.
Miachela Brickey watched as her 4-year-old son Michael looked at one toy, then shifted his attention to another.
“He can’t make up his mind,” she said. “He’s into dinosaurs and Hot Wheels and trains and PAW Patrol.”
Terry Rednour, chief of auxiliary officers with the Greeneville Police Department, accompanied Michael and his 6-year-old sister, Trinitee.
“This helps us tremendously. The important thing is that the kids are getting what they want,” Brickey said.
Rednour has volunteered with Shop With a Cop for about 15 years.
“Just to see the satisfaction on the children’s faces, their excitement,” makes it worthwhile, he said.
Katherine Richards and her seven children were shopping with sheriff’s department Detective Lt. Michelle Holt and Sgt. Aaron Spears.
“It’s tremendously helpful, extremely helpful. It means a lot,” Richards said.
Spears was participating in his first Shop With a Cop event.
“Just seeing the joy on the kids’ faces makes it worth it for me,” he said.
Spears said he shopped with a child earlier in the morning who wanted to buy a gift for a sibling rather than himself.
“This group we’ve got, they’re not looking for toys, they’re looking for a coat, something they really need,” he said.
Nearby, Chief Deputy David Beverly was assisting another family. Beverly has been participating in Shop With a Cop since he was a corrections officer in the 1990s. He said Shop With a Cop offers police the opportunity to interact with children and adults in a positive setting.
“I like giving back to those less fortunate. I like the fact that they get the experience of being with a law enforcement officer,” Beverly said.
Rebecca Russell and her two grandchildren were enjoying Shop With a Cop.
Lexis Russell, 6, excitedly pointed at a Polly Pocket doll display.
“I love the Polly Pocket,” she said.
“We’re a one-income family,” Rebecca Russell said. “I think this is a blessing, I really do, especially with everything so hard and being so expensive.”
Tim Ward, Greeneville police chief, is another longtime volunteer.
“You’ve got to help people who may not access (stores). They can’t go to Walmart. Bottom line, (helping others), it’s our job,” Ward said.
Ward agrees that spending time with children and adults “when they’re not having their worst day” helps form bonds of understanding.
“For some people, that positive interaction with law enforcement is very limited,” he said.
Having younger full-time and auxiliary officers volunteer at Shop With a Cop “is a good thing,” Ward said.
Tennessee Highway Patrol Sgt. Noah Click was helping another family pick out gifts.
“I think it allows the community to see us as people as well, and it’s a good way to be involved in the community in a positive light,” Click said. This is always one of the events we are never short of volunteers for. They enjoy it.”
Sheriff Wesley Holt is also a longtime volunteer at the event.
“It’s going good. We’re having a blast. It’s always good when we come out and help a family that is underprivileged. It makes our Christmas a little bit brighter,” Holt said.
Patrick Fennery of Greeneville was standing in for Santa Claus. Excited children sat with Santa and told them what they wanted for Christmas.
Fennery has enjoyed the role of Santa for six years.
“Seeing kids smile, that’s what it’s all about,” he said.
There is still need this holiday season. Other children need warm winter clothing and other essentials, Kilgore said.
She said the Shop With A Cop program welcomes financial assistance. For more information, contact Kilgore at 639-3310.
Checks or money orders can be made payable to “Shop With A Cop” and dropped off at the Greeneville Police Department.
Ashley Jones sounded a note of hope Saturday prevalent among those at Shop With a Cop. Jones was shopping with her son and daughter, ages 5 and 7.
“They love doing it,” Jones said. “It’s been a little bit of a rough year, but it’s going to get better.”