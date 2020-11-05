A record-breaking 3,045,401 Tennesseans, or more than 68% of active and inactive registered voters, cast ballots in-person during early voting and on Election Day or absentee by-mail in the Nov. 3 presidential election, according to a news release from Secretary of State Tre Hargett.
Voter turnout and participation handily beat the previous record set during the 2008 presidential election when 2,618,238 cast their ballots.
“For months, our office has worked with election commissions and health officials across the state to ensure that in-person voting was clean, safe and secure,” Hargett said. “Traditionally, Tennesseans prefer to vote in-person. We’ve said it for months, and yet again, voters showed their confidence in the safety precautions in place and their preference to cast a ballot in-person by showing up in record numbers at the polls.”
Counties must submit certified election results to the state Division of Elections by Monday, Nov. 23.
Unofficial election results are available on the Secretary of State website at elections.tn.gov.
“We would not have seen the record numbers of voters have such a smooth voting experience during a pandemic without the months and countless hours of planning by Tennessee’s 95 election commissions, administrators, and staff,” Coordinator of Elections Mark Goins said in the news release.
Goins offered thanks “to the roughly 17,000 poll officials who stepped up to serve their communities and carry out all the planning to provide Tennesseans with a safe and secure in-person voting experience.”
Tennessee also broke the early and absentee by-mail turnout record during the two-week early voting period in this election.
A comprehensive report of in-person and absentee by-mail turnout during early voting by county with comparisons to 2016 and 2012 is available on GoVoteTN.com.
For ongoing information about Tennessee elections, follow the Secretary of State’s social media channels, Twitter: @SecTreHargett, Facebook: Tennessee Secretary of State and Instagram: @tnsecofstate.
For more information about the Nov. 3 election, go to GoVoteTN.com or call the Division of Elections toll-free at 1-877-850-4959.