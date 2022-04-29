A total of 4,067 Greene County residents voted in the early voting period or sent in a mail-in ballot for May 3 local primary races, according to ballot tallies reported by the Greene County Election Commission on Thursday evening.
The early voting period for the May 3 County Primaries concluded on Thursday.
The Greene County Election Commission office saw 290 Greene County residents cast ballots on Monday, 305 cast ballots on Tuesday, 428 on Wednesday, and 466 on Thursday.
Eighty-two ballots were cast in local Democratic primaries, while 3,985 were cast in local Republican primaries.
Election day for the county primary races is Tuesday.