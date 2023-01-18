Meth, Gun Seized In 2022 Arrest

Stepped-up drug interdiction efforts by the Greene County Sheriff’s Department and Greeneville Police Department assist the 3rd Judicial District Drug and Violent Crime Task Force in arresting alleged drug dealers. Three people were charged with drug and firearms-related offenses in November 2022 after the sheriff's department and DTF investigated activity in a hotel room on Speedway Lane in Bulls Gap. A quantity of methamphetamine, heroin, marijuana, a loaded firearm and cash were seized. Similar arrests are becoming more frequent in Greene County.

 Photo Special To The Sun/Greene County Sheriff's Department


