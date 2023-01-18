The scope of the methamphetamine epidemic in Greene County is starkly illustrated in the Criminal Court docket from Thursday and Friday of last week.
More than 40 defendants charged with possession of meth with the intent to manufacture, deliver or sell appeared for arraignment in court. Most had been indicted Jan. 3 by a Greene County Grand Jury on the charges.
Many defendants are charged with multiple counts of methamphetamine sales. At least six others appeared for arraignment on heroin or fentanyl possession or sale charges.
There are hundreds of other similar cases pending in the 3rd Judicial District, which covers Greene, Hamblen, Hancock and Hawkins counties.
District Attorney General Dan E. Armstrong is top prosecutor in the judicial district.
“Meth continues to be a major problem in our district, and law enforcement is fervently working to stop the flow of drugs into our community. Drugs continue to be the major factor in most criminal activity in Greene County,” Armstrong said Wednesday.
Assistant District Attorney General Ritchie Collins prosecutes many of the most serious criminal cases in Greene County, including those involving drug dealers.
His work, along with that of other prosecutors in Greene County, requires painstaking effort to prepare for each case.
“It takes hours and hours to properly prepare each case for prosecution. That’s my job and it’s never a burden, but what it does is divert the time that could be spent on cases involving violence with truly innocent victims. And when I say time, I’m not talking about 8:30 to 4:30. We are spending nights and weekends working these cases, and it’s still not enough,” Collins said.
Collins said that with the ever-increasing presence “of fentanyl to methamphetamine and heroin, and even to marijuana and vapes, demand across the board appears to be at an all-time high.”
But, Collins added, “so is the danger.”
Overdoses from fentanyl, heroin and other drugs remain on the increase in Greene County. Police, Greene County-Greeneville EMS personnel and all other first responders carry Narcan, a drug that can reverse the effect of an overdose. They don’t always arrive in time.
Meth is flowing into the region from major city hubs like Atlanta. The deadly transfer is directed by Mexican drug cartels, according to law enforcement officials.
“It is truly akin to Russian Roulette. And all of it is profitable, unfortunately. Whoever we take off the street, the next person is waiting to step into those shoes,” Collins said. “The saddest part of all this, however, is when innocent people, helpless children, become victims because of someone’s involvement with drugs, whether because of use or trafficking.
“Profits and danger, at least in the drug trade, are never mutually exclusive. Because of that reality, we have to remain vigilant and be willing to spend whatever time and resources required,” Collins said.
Prosecutors, judges and police estimate about 90 percent of all cases involving criminal offenses are related to illegal drug use. Stepped-up efforts by law enforcement to identify and arrest alleged suppliers lead to multiple arrests in Greene County.
Drug-related arrests in 2022 helped launch investigations by the 3rd Judicial District Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force that led to the arrest of individuals higher up the supply chain. Some appeared last week for arraignment in Greene County Criminal Court.
Ongoing investigations into suppliers reflect “the hard work and dedication” of DTF agents, agency Director Craig Duncan said last year.
The Criminal Court docket has grown to the extent that a judge will now be assigned to hear cases six months a year. Many involve meth sale or possession charges, with an increasing number of cases also involving heroin or the deadly synthetic narcotic fentanyl.
Circuit Court Judge Alex E. Pearson is assisting Criminal Court Judge John F. Dugger Jr. in hearing cases and will now rotate with Dugger so Greene County Criminal Court is held every two months, with civil cases to be heard in the intervening months.
“A vast majority of the (criminal case defendants) are somehow involved in illegal narcotics. It started with the methamphetamine epidemic, but now it’s also heroin, fentanyl and other (drugs),” Pearson said last week.
“It’s no secret that the vast majority of this increase is directly attributable to the drug epidemic. The abuse of drugs is the driving force behind the vast majority of all murders, robberies, burglaries, child abuses, thefts, and a significant number of other crimes,” Pearson said.